Roku Turns a Profit as Revenue Rises 15% to $1.1 Billion

Roku reported strong second quarter earnings on Thursday, which saw the company turn a quarterly profit as revenue rose 15% to $1.1 billion. On the stronger-than-expected results, the company raised its full 2025 outlook for Platform revenue to $4.075 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to $375 million.

Roku touted its video advertising and the company’s acquisition of Frndly, the streaming service provider, as beneficial to its Q2 results. The company also announced a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $400 million of their Class A common stock.

During the second quarter of 2025, Roku tallied up 35.4 billion streaming hours, up 5.2 billion hours or 17.22% year-over-year, with the Roku Channel remaining as the No. 2 app on Roku’s platform in the U.S. in terms of engagement. The company also touted that the Roku Channel’s strong position on the most recent The Gauge report from Nielsen, with the channel representing 5.4% of all TV streaming time in the U.S.

Roku devices also saw an uptick in devices, though not as much of an increase as streaming hours. Device revenue rose 6% year-over-year to reach $136 million in the second quarter, and the company said it remained the top selling TV operating system in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Here are the quarterly results:

Net loss: $16.9 million, compared to $84.8 million a year ago.

Revenue: $1.11 billion, compared to $1.02 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Earnings per share: A profit of 7 cents per share, compared to a loss of 16 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Operating loss: $23.33 million, compared to $71.24 million a year ago.

Streaming Hours: 35.4 billion total streaming hours during the quarter, up 17.22% year-over-year.

More to come…