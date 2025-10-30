Roku Swings to Q3 Profit of $24.8 Million

Roku beat Wall Street expectations for its third quarter of 2025, swinging to a profit of $24.8 million as revenue grew 14% year over year to $1.21 billion, driven by strength in streaming services distribution and video advertising.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net Income: A profit of $24.8 million, compared to a loss of $9.03 million a year ago.

Revenue: $1.21 billion, in line with analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Earnings per share: 16 cents per share, compared to 9 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Streaming Hours: 36.5 billion total streaming hours during the quarter, up 4.5 billion year-over-year.

The latest quarterly results come as Roku rolled out new features to its 90 million streaming households, including an updated version of its voice search tool and enhancements to its sports offering.

