Amazon Ad Revenue Rises 24% to $17.7 Billion in Q3

Amazon shares surged 9% on Thursday as the tech giant smashed Wall Street expectations for its third quarter of 2025.

Advertising services revenue, which includes sales to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors and others through programs such as sponsored ads, display and video advertising, grew 24% to $17.7 billion.

Meanwhile, net sales for its subscription services segment grew 11% to $12.6 billion during the quarter. The segment includes annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as digital video, audiobook, digital music, e-book and other non-Amazon Web Services subscription services.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net income: $2.12 billion, compared to $15.3 billion a year ago.

Net sales: $180.2 billion, up 13% year over year, compared to $177.76 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Earnings per share: $1.95 per share, compared to $1.56 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance.

Operating income: $17.4 billion, flat year over year. The figure included a $2.5 billion charge for its recent FTC settlement and $1.8 billion in severance costs related to job cuts.

In May, Amazon said that Prime Video had an ad-supported audience of more than 130 million in the U.S. alone, up from 115 million previously, with a 37% increase in monthly viewing hours.

When combining the streamer with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million globally.

The latest quarter’s results come as Amazon revealed it would lay off roughly 14,000 people across the company as it grapples with “this generation of AI,” with some executives within Amazon MGM Studios among those impacted.

More to come…