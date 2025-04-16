Tribeca Lineup: Rose Byrne, Bryan Cranston and Octavia Spencer Highlight 2025 Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival revealed its complete lineup on Wednesday, with a slate of films that features Emmy and Oscar winners as well as a series of music documentaries that will be accompanied by live performances and post-screening Q&As by some of the world’s top artists.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the two-part HBO documentary “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” looking back on the career of the legendary Long Island singer-songwriter. The closing night film will be “Yanuni,” a documentary about indigenous activist Juma Xipaia, who has survived six assassination attempts in her efforts to protect the Amazon and its native people.

Tribeca is also continuing its tradition of music documentaries, with documentaries about artists like Counting Crows, Billy Idol, Eddie Vedder, Metallica, and Becky G being accompanied by live performances and post-screening Q&As by those artists. Miley Cyrus will also be on hand for the world premiere of her new visual album “Something Beautiful.”

On the narrative side, top entries include “Tow,” which stars Rose Byrne as a homeless woman who fights a predatory towing company that takes the car she was living in. Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato, Simon Rex also star.

Other titles include the family comedy “Everything’s Going to Be Great” starring Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney; the rom-com “The Best You Can,” which sees married actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick together on-screen for the first time in 20 years, and the Amazon MGM action comedy “Deep Cover” starring Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Universal will also hold the New York premiere of its upcoming remake of “How to Train Your Dragon” at Tribeca ahead of its June 13 release.

The festival’s documentary lineup includes films about the careers of comedian Andy Kaufman, famed TV interview Barbara Walters, and famed Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac. The upcoming Netflix documentary “Titan: The OceanGate Disaster” will also screen at Tribeca, recounting the infamous 2023 submersible disaster that made headlines around the world.

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay will also premiere her feature directorial debut, “My Mom Jayne,” which explores the private life of Hargitay’s mother, the Hollywood Golden Age icon Jayne Mansfield, who died in a car crash in 1967 when Hargitay was just three years old.

“Tribeca has always been more than a festival—it’s a home for artists navigating an ever-changing industry and an ever-changing world,” said Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. “For over two decades, we’ve championed emerging voices, celebrated established storytellers, and built a creative community where artists can grow, connect, and thrive. We’re proud of the ecosystem we’ve cultivated and can’t wait to share it with the world this June.”

The full slate can be found below. Single screening tickets go on sale for Tribeca members on April 24 and to the general public on April 29.

OPENING NIGHT GALA

Billy Joel: And So It Goes, (United States) – World Premiere. A sweeping portrait of a true New York icon, this definitive documentary captures the grit, genius, and soul of William Martin Joel — from his Long Island roots to sold-out stadiums. With rare archival footage and revealing new interviews, the film charts the rise of one of America’s greatest singer-songwriters, whose music became the heartbeat of a city and the soundtrack of a generation. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, Jessica Levin. Produced by Emma Pildes. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

CLOSING NIGHT GALA

YANUNI, (Austria, Brazil, United States, Canada, Germany) – World Premiere. Both a love story and a call to action, YANUNI follows the fearless Indigenous chief Juma Xipaia, who has survived six assassination attempts as she leads a relentless fight to defend her people’s land alongside her husband, Hugo Loss, a steely Special Forces Unit ranger. When she discovers she is pregnant, their battle takes on new urgency.

Directed by Richard Ladkani. Produced by Juma Xipaia, Leonardo DiCaprio, Anita Ladkani, Richard Ladkani.

SPOTLIGHT+

Are We Good?, (United States) – New York Premiere. Beloved comedian and groundbreaking podcast host Marc Maron reluctantly pulls back the curtain on his everyday life as he pushes to maintain a successful stand-up career while grappling with the sudden, devastating loss of his partner. Directed by Steven Feinartz. Produced by Steven Feinartz, Julie Seabaugh, Ethan Goldman.

After the Movie: A conversation with Marc Maron.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead, (United States) – World Premiere. Punk legend turned pop sensation Billy Idol bares it all in this electrifying documentary, revealing his rise to fame, battle with addiction and triumphant comeback that captivated millions of fans worldwide. Directed and produced by Jonas Åkerlund. Produced by Mark Monroe, Orian Williams, Violaine Etienne, Ryan Kroft.

After the Movie: An intimate performance by Billy Idol.

Depeche Mode: M, (United States, Mexico) – World Premiere. Depeche Mode: M captures the band’s 2023 Mexico City shows, blending concert footage with interstitial elements, exploring music, mortality, and Mexican culture’s relationship with death. Directed by Fernando Frías. After the Movie: A conversation with Depeche Mode and director Fernando Frías.

Just Sing, (UK) – World Premiere. On the cusp of graduation, the members of USC’s celebrated SoCal VoCals have one more challenge to conquer before adulthood: The International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella in New York City. Directed by Abraham Troen, Angelique Molina. Produced by Sarah Thomson, John Battsek.

After the Movie: A special performance by the SoCal VoCals.

Matter of Time, (United States) – World Premiere. Set against the backdrop of a powerful and emotional benefit performance by Eddie Vedder, Matter of Time chronicles the fight to cure epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and often fatal genetic disease. Directed by Matt Finlin. Produced by Karen Barzilay.

After the Movie: An intimate acoustic performance by Eddie Vedder.

Metallica Saved My Life, (UK) – World Premiere. Metallica Saved My Life dives into the powerful, life-changing impact of foundational heavy metal band Metallica on their fans. Directed by Grammy award winning director Jonas Åkerlund, this documentary shares the intertwined stories of the group and their most devoted fans, revealing the deep connection that can only be forged through music. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund. Produced by Alice Webb, Jonas Åkerlund. After the Movie: A conversation with members of Metallica and director Jonas Åkerlund.

Move Ya Body: The Birth of House, (United States) – New York Premiere. Elegance Bratton dives into the electrifying, black queer roots of house music, tracing its underground rise from Chicago’s dance floors to global dominance. Fueled by rhythm, resistance, and radical joy, this pulsating documentary celebrates the trailblazing artists who turned sound into a movement — and a sanctuary. Directed by Elegance Bratton. Produced by Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton.

After the Movie: A house music dance party with Celeste Alexander, Lori Branch, and Lady D.

Nobu, (United States) – New York Premiere. Nobu traces the journey of legendary sushi master Nobu Matsuhisa from his humble beginnings to becoming a world renowned chef with a global restaurant empire bearing his name. Directed and produced by Matt Tyrnauer. Produced by Gianni Nunnari, Corey Reeser, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman.

After the Movie: A conversation with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and director Matt Tyrnauer.

Rebbeca (AKA Becky G), (United States) – World Premiere. As chart-topping Latin music superstar Becky G embarks on her most personal and ambitious project to date, her debut Mexican regional album, she is prompted to revisit her roots and dive deep into a beautiful and complicated past. Directed and produced by Jennifer Tiexiera, Gabriela Cavanagh. After the Movie: A special performance by Becky G.

The Rose: Come Back to Me, (United States, South Korea) – World Premiere. The Rose: Come Back to Me is an intimate documentary chronicling the remarkable journey of The Rose — from their humble beginnings as a South Korean indie band to their rise as a global sensation. Irresistibly magnetic, the film captures the band’s enchanting music and the deep bond between its members. Directed by Eugene Yi. Produced by Diane Quon, Sanjay Sharma, James Shin, Joe Plummer.

After the Movie: A special appearance by The Rose.

The Sixth Borough, (United States) – World Premiere. This vibrant documentary explores Long Island’s indelible impact on hip-hop’s evolution, told through the voices of pioneering artists who shaped the genre. The suburban landscape inspired a distinctive sound that expanded hip-hop beyond NYC, while also challenging the false promises of suburban utopia. Directed by Jason Pollard. Produced by Jennifer Ollman, Katie Taber.

After the Movie: A special performance by De La Soul and Rakim.

Something Beautiful, (United States) – World Premiere. Fueled by fantasy, Something Beautiful is a one-of-a-kind pop opera featuring thirteen original new songs from the Something Beautiful album. Directed and written by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter. Produced by Miley Cyrus, Panos Cosmatos, Nick Spicer, Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian. With Miley Cyrus.

After the Movie: An exclusive conversation with Miley Cyrus.

State of Firsts, (United States) – World Premiere. With incredible access, State of Firsts follows Sarah McBride’s history-making campaign as the first transgender person ever to be elected to Congress during this time of heated political opposition to the trans community. Directed by Chase Joynt. Produced by Jenna Kelly, Justin Lacob.

After the Movie: A conversation with Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del), director Chase Joynt, and producer Jenna Kelly.

Still Free TC, (United States) – World Premiere. Ty Dolla $ign is one of the world’s biggest musical artists, but as he begins work on his newest album, his brother Gabriel is serving a 67-year prison sentence for murder. Still Free TC follows the brothers over two years to explore how they ended up on such different paths, and watches as those paths converge again in a fight for clemency and self-discovery. Produced by Krista Worby.

After the Movie: A conversation with Ty Dolla $ign.

We Are Pat, (United States) – World Premiere. Filmmaker Ro Haber examines ”It’s Pat” through the lens of 2025, trans visibility and their own conflicted recollection of the controversial SNL character played by Julia Sweeney. Directed by Rowan Haber. Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Rowan Haber.

Before the Movie: A comedy performance featuring We Are Pat participants Roz Hernandez, Nori Reed, James Tom, and more.

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, (United States, UK, Nigeria) – World Premiere. From Lagos to London, this powerful documentary follows Wizkid’s rise as a global icon reshaping how Africa is seen — and heard — around the world. Blending intimate moments, explosive performances, and cultural commentary, the film captures how Wizkid is using his platform to change perceptions, reclaim African identity, and inspire a new generation. Directed by Karam Gill. Produced by Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar. An HBO Documentary Films Release. After the Movie: A conversation with Wizkid and director Karam Gill.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

After This Death, (United States) – North American Premiere. After falling into a lustful affair with a mysterious frontman, a woman must reckon with her own deep-seated desires and sense of purpose after he vanishes without a trace, leaving her caught between toxic fans and ideals of what could be. Directed and written by Lucio Castro. Produced by David Hinojosa, Anita Gou, Patrick Donovan, Luca Intili, Caroline Clark. With Mia Maestro, Lee Pace, Rupert Friend, Gwendoline Christie.

The Best You Can, (United States) – World Premiere. Cynthia Rand is a buttoned-up New Yorker married to a brilliant professor 25 years her senior. She begins feeling the effects of her husband’s advancing age on their relationship, just as her world is turned upside down by the arrival of sharp but chronically underachieving security guard Stan Olszewski in this smart rom-com that reunites Bacon and Sedgwick on screen for the first time in 20 years. Directed, written and produced by Michael J. Weithorn. Produced by Victoria Hill, Andrew Mann, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon. With Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, Judd Hirsch, Brittany O’Grady.

Deep Cover, (UK) – International Premiere. A down-on-their-luck trio of wannabe improv comedians are recruited to go undercover and bust petty criminals, but when one decides to go off book, they will have to “yes and…” their way out of an escalating London gang war in this fast-paced action comedy. Directed by Tom Kingsley. Written by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Ben Ashenden, Alexander Owen. Produced by Colin Trevorrow, Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald. With Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine. An Amazon MGM Studios Release.

East of Wall, (United States) – New York Premiere. After the death of her husband, Tabatha — a young, tattooed, rebellious horse trainer — wrestles with financial insecurity and unresolved grief while providing refuge for a group of wayward teenagers on her broken-down ranch in the Badlands. Directed, written and produced by Kate Beecroft. Produced by Lila Yacoub, Melanie Ramsayer, Shannon Moss. With Tabatha Zimiga, Porshia Zimiga, Scoot McNairy, Jennifer Ehle. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

Everything’s Going to Be Great, (United States) – World Premiere. When they are unexpectedly forced to move in with an estranged relative, the Smart Family must navigate oversized dreams, identity struggles and regional theater in this warmly observant family comedy. Directed by Jon S. Baird. Written by Steven Rogers. Produced by Alex Lalonde, Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers. With Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Jack Champion. A Lionsgate Release.

How to Train Your Dragon, (United States, UK) – New York Premiere. As an ancient threat endangers Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the unlikely friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Directed and written by Dean DeBlois. Produced by Dean DeBlois, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel. With Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison. A Universal Pictures Release.

In Cold Light, (Canada) – World Premiere. Fresh out of prison, Ava’s attempt to reclaim her drug operation collapses when she witnesses a brutal crime, forcing her to flee for her life and track down who wants her dead in Maxime Giroux’s taut thriller. Directed by Maxime Giroux. Written by Patrick Whistler. Produced by Yanick Létourneau, Mike MacMillan. With Maika Monroe, Troy Kotsur, Allan Hawco, and Helen Hunt.

Inside, (Australia) – North American Premiere. A complex paternal triangle evolves when a teenager is transferred from juvenile to adult prison and comes under the wing of two very different fellow inmates: a soon-to-be-paroled convict and Australia’s most despised criminal. Directed and written by Charles Williams. Produced by Marian Macgowan, Kate Glover. With Guy Pearce, Cosmo Jarvis, Vincent Miller, Toby Wallace.

K-Pops!, (United States) – U.S. Premiere. Anderson .Paak directs and stars in this joyful musical comedy as BJ, a down-on-his-luck journeyman musician who takes a gig in Seoul with the house band of a K-pop competition show only to discover one of the show’s aspiring superstars is his long-lost son. Directed, written and produced by Anderson .Paak. Written by Khaila Amazan. Produced by Greg Silverman, Jon Berg, Jaeson Ma, Jonnie Park. With Anderson .Paak, Soul Rasheed, Jee Young Han, Jonnie “Dumbfoundead” Park, Yvette Nicole Brown.

Oh, Hi!, (United States) – New York Premiere. Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together — what could go wrong? This clever and charmingly odd dark comedy takes on the highs and lows of modern dating and the ways it makes us all a little crazy. Directed, Written and Produced by Sophie Brooks. Produced by David Brooks, Dan Clifton, Julie Waters, Molly Gordon. With Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

Paradise Records, (United States) – World Premiere. Cooper is trying to keep the doors of Paradise Records open with its motley crew of entertaining employees, even as the world works against him. The hilarious debut film from multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated musician Logic and executive producer Kevin Smith. Directed and written by Logic. Produced by Logic, Jordan Monsanto, Liz Destro. With Logic, Tramayne “Tman” Hudson, Reed Northrup, Mary Elizabeth Kelly.

Re-Creation, (Ireland, Luxembourg) – World Premiere. Inspired by the real unsolved murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier, directors Jim Sheridan and David Merriman imagine a jury’s deliberations if the main suspect had been tried in Ireland, where Toscan du Plantier was killed. Directed and written by Jim Sheridan, David Merriman. Produced by Fabrizio Maltese, Tina O’Reilly. With Vicky Krieps, Jim Sheridan, Aidan Gillen, Colm Meaney.

Relay, (United States) – U.S. Premiere. Elusive professional fixer Ash has his skills put to the test while protecting whistleblower Sarah Grant from increasingly ruthless corporate mercenaries in this breathless, New York-set thriller. Directed by David Mackenzie. Written by Justin Piasecki. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Gillian Berrie, David Mackenzie, Teddy

Schwarzman. With Riz Ahmed, Lily James, Sam Worthington, Willa Fitzgerald. A Bleecker Street Release.

Sham, (Japan) – World Premiere. When a young student shows signs of trauma, his parents act swiftly against his middle school teacher. But all may not be as it seems, leading the scales of justice to tip in fascinating, heartbreaking ways. Directed by Takashi Miike. Written by Hayashi Mori. Produced by Ken’ichi Wasano, Keiichi Hashimoto, Misako Saka, Shigeji Maeda. With Go Ayano, Ko Shibasaki.

She Dances, (United States) – World Premiere. Harried dad Jason and teenage daughter Claire confront their fractured relationship against the unlikely backdrop of the Young Miss Southeast Regional Dance Finals in this charming, heartfelt father-daughter comedy. Directed, written and produced by Rick Gomez. Written and produced by Steve Zahn. Produced by Jenny Gomez, Mandi Reno, Jenifer Westphal, Coby Toland. With Steve Zahn, Ethan Hawke, Mackenzie Ziegler, Audrey Zahn.

Sovereign, (United States) – World Premiere. Struggling single father Jerry indoctrinates his son Joe into the sovereign citizen movement, teaching him that laws are mere illusions and freedom is something you take. But, as Jerry’s ideology consumes them, they are set on a collision course with a police chief who has spent his life upholding the rules that Jerry has spent his tearing down. Directed and written by Christian Swegal. Produced by Nick Moceri. With Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid, Martha Plimpton. A Briarcliff Entertainment Release.

Tow, (United States) – World Premiere. Based on a true story, this poignant and inspiring underdog story follows Amanda, an unhoused woman living in her car who fights a predatory towing company when they refuse to return her stolen vehicle. Directed and produced by Stephanie Laing. Written by Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin. Produced by Brent Stiefel, Samantha Nisenboim, Rose Byrne. With Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Dominic Sessa, Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato, Simon Rex.

A Tree Fell in the Woods, (United States) – World Premiere. What happens when a tree falls in the woods and someone does hear it? Two couples are forced to deal with such a question — and their lives in general — when a New Year’s Eve trip to the woods unearths simmering feelings and the secrets they carry threaten to break their seemingly perfect relationships. Directed and written by Nora Kirkpatrick. Produced by Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman. With Alexandra Daddario, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Ashley Park.

Westhampton, (United States) – World Premiere. Years after leaving Westhampton, Long Island to chase his dream as a filmmaker, a damaged director returns to the hometown that inspired his breakout film — where he’s forced to confront buried secrets, broken relationships, and the past he tried to rewrite. Directed and written by Christian Nilsson. Produced by Saraleah Cogan, Rob Hinderliter, Alex Robbins, Terence Krey. With Finn Wittrock, RJ Mitte, Jake Weary, Amy Forsyth.

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

Andy Kaufman Is Me, (United States) – World Premiere. A rare window into the enigmatic mind of comedy legend Andy Kaufman through his never-before-heard audio diary recordings. As

marionette puppets bring his unfinished book to life, family and friends unveil the real person behind the provocative public persona in this captivating documentary. Directed by Clay Tweel. Produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ross M. Dinerstein, Shannon E. Riggs.

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything, (United States) – World Premiere. Few American journalists have had a career as trailblazing and transformative as Barbara Walters, whose astonishing life and work are recounted in her own words in this raw, intimate, decades-spanning doc. Directed and produced by Jackie Jesko. Produced by Marcella Steingart, Sara Bernstein, Meredith Kaulfers. An ABC News Studios Release.

Blue Scuti: Game Crasher, (United States, France) – World Premiere. Thirteen-year-old Willis Gibson’s life changes overnight when he becomes the first person in human history to beat “Tetris.” This coming-of-age story explores grief, the power of community and the rise of an unexpected internet legend. Directed by Chris Moukarbel. Produced by Chris Moukarbel, Jamie McBriety.

Bodyguard of Lies, (United States, Afghanistan) – World Premiere. Tribeca alum Dan Krauss (The Kill Team, TF ‘13, TF ‘19) exposes the tangled web of deception spun by the U.S. government during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, revealing the campaign of lies and misinformation fed to the American public. Through shocking testimonies from government insiders, confidential documents, and private audio recordings of those at the highest levels of the military and elected leadership, this gripping documentary urges a reckoning with the wider implications of government deception on a global scale. Directed and produced by Dan Krauss. Produced by Brad Hebert, Susan Zirinsky, Alex Gibney, Darryl Frank. A Paramount+ Release.

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?, (United States) – World Premiere. Catapulted into overnight fame by their massively successful debut album, San Francisco indie rock band Counting Crows and their introspective frontman Adam Duritz were suddenly the biggest rockstars in the world, defiantly facing whatever came next. Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? captures this pivotal crossroads through revealing interviews and evocative 1990’s archival to craft a rare story of artistic integrity in the spotlight. Directed by Amy Scott. Produced by Brian Morrow, Jonathan Lynch. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

Culture Club, (United States, UK) – World Premiere. The style, the glam, the music, the hats! Culture Club burst onto the UK new romantic scene in 1981 and became one of the most defining and influential bands of their generation. Alison Ellwood’s impossibly fun documentary celebrates the band’s story in their own words, while also revealing the surprisingly tender love story at its center. Directed by Alison Ellwood. Produced by Trevor Birney, Andrew Tully.

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print, (United States) – World Premiere. Three filmmakers dive deep into the storied and complex legacy of Ms. magazine through the lens of some of its most iconic covers, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and engaging interviews with the powerful women who shaped the magazine at its inception over fifty years ago. Directed by Salima Koroma, Alice Gu, Cecilia Aldarondo. Produced by William Ventura. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

Empire Skate, (United States) – World Premiere. Empire Skate chronicles the colorful rise and enduring influence of New York skateboarding culture in the 1990s, through the global phenomenon of Supreme and intimate portraits of the skaters who breathed life into that world. Directed and produced by Josh Swade. Produced by Jennifer Albanese, Kate Ferraguto, Carolyn Hepburn, Christopher McGlynn. An ESPN 30 for 30 Release.

Holding Liat, (United States) – North American Premiere. On October 7th, during a raid by Hamas on her kibbutz, Israeli-American Liat Atzili was kidnapped, prompting an urgent and heart-wrenching fight for her release by her family. Through a deeply intimate lens, parents Yehuda and Chaya cope with fear and uncertainty as they are thrust into a global conflict

unfolding in real time. Directed by Brandon Kramer. Produced by Lance Kramer, Yoni Brook, Ari Handel, Darren Aronofsky.

The Inquisitor, (United States) – World Premiere. In 1972, Congresswoman Barbara Jordan became the first Southern Black woman to join Congress, one of many firsts in her career as a trailblazing political leader. Looking at her life both in and out of the limelight, this insightful documentary explores how her voice still resonates today. Directed by Angela Lynn Tucker. Produced by Angela Lynn Tucker, Moira Griffin, Trevite Willis. A PBS release.

It’s Dorothy!, (United States) – World Premiere. Since her first adventure in L. Frank Baum’s classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy Gale has been on countless more journeys, reintroduced and reimagined in exciting ways, and become a cultural touchpoint for many. In her 125th year, her legacy is explored in this joyous and engaging documentary. Directed by Jeffrey McHale. Produced by Ariana Garfinkel, Zel McCarthy, Suzanne Zionts.

I Was Born This Way, (United States) – World Premiere. In 1977, Archbishop Carl Bean made history by recording his disco hit “I Was Born this Way,” celebrated as the world’s first gay anthem, and setting the stage for a revolution in queer music. All-star interviews with Lady Gaga, Questlove, Billy Porter, and Dionne Warwick, paint a portrait of a larger-than-life figure who left an indelible mark on the genre and paved the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ artists to find their voice in mainstream music. Directed by Daniel Junge, Sam Pollard. Produced by Wellington Love, Jed Alan, Daniel Junge.

Jimmy & The Demons, (United States) – World Premiere. In this charming and profound portrait of artistic devotion, celebrated sculptor James Grashow embarks, at age 79, on a four year odyssey to complete his magnum opus: a gigantic, intricate wooden sculpture dubbed “The Cathedral.” Directed by Cindy Meehl. Produced by Elizabeth Westrate.

Just Kids, (United States) – World Premiere. Three families with transgender children face an impossible choice in states banning gender-affirming care: stay home and risk their children’s well-being or uproot entirely. Directed and produced by Gianna Toboni. Produced by Jacqueline Toboni, Samantha Wender.

Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation, (UK, United States) – World Premiere. Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” finds new relevance as modern travelers and cultural figures like Josh Brolin, W. Kamau Bell and Natalie Merchant reveal how his quest for authentic experience resonates powerfully in our screen-saturated era — offering a lyrical meditation on what it means to truly experience the journey. Directed by Ebs Burnough. Produced by Eliza Hindmarch, John Battsek, Ebs Burnough.

The Last Guest of the Holloway Motel, (United States, UK) – World Premiere. In this intimate, striking documentary, once-star British footballer Tony Powell begins to reconcile the life he’s made for himself — as the lonesome manager of a now-shuttering Hollywood motel — with the one he forsake decades ago. Directed by Ramiel Petros, Nicholas Freeman. Produced by Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Robbie Rogers, Andrew Corkin.

Long Live the State, (United States) – World Premiere. In 2024, the eleven (!) members of the iconic mid-90’s cult comedy troupe The State reunited for a live tour. With their irreverent and absurdist live sketches as the backdrop, and framed with a greatest-hits playlist of classic material, the group’s unreasonably talented stars sit down to share the behind-the-scenes story of The State’s meteoric rise and lasting influence- in typically hilarious fashion. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro. Produced by Matthew Perniciaro, Adam F. Goldberg, Kelsey Oluk.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore, (United States) – New York Premiere. Academy Award® winner Marlee Matlin recounts the winding road of her life and career as the most influential Deaf actor of her generation in the sublime Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore. Directed by Shoshannah Stern. Produced by Robyn Kopp, Justine Nagan, Bonni Cohen, Shoshannah Stern.

Mugaritz: No Bread, No Dessert., (Spain) – International Premiere. Paco Plaza’s immersive documentary opens the doors to Mugaritz, the exclusive avant garde fine dining restaurant in San Sebastian, during its off-season. Plaza’s lens observes the radical culinary staff as they design innovative, sensory dishes and embrace the unpredictable nature of gastronomic brainstorming. Directed by Paco Plaza. Produced by Pablo Isla, Carla Pérez de Albeniz.

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay, (United States) – World Premiere. My Mom Jayne explores the untold story of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons — Jayne Mansfield — through the eyes of the daughter she left behind. In her first, deeply personal film, Mariska Hargitay embarks on a poignant search for the real woman behind the platinum bombshell persona. Set against the backdrop of golden-age Hollywood, and woven with intimate family exchanges and a search for truth, Hargitay endeavors to reclaim her mother’s story — and her own. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. Produced by Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

Room to Move, (United States) – World Premiere. In this intimate documentary, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Jenn Freeman, recently diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, embarks on the creation of her first evening-length dance piece as a transformative journey of self-discovery through movement. Directed by Alexander Hammer. Produced by Jonathan Lia, Alexander Hammer, Ian Stuart.

The Shadow Scholars, (UK) – North American Premiere. Oxford professor Patricia Kingori uncovers Kenya’s hidden essay mills where highly educated yet underemployed writers produce academic papers for wealthy Western students. Directed by Eloïse King. Produced by Eloïse King, Anna Smith Tenser, Bona Orakwue, Tabs Breese.

She Runs the World, (United States) – World Premiere. Allyson Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete of all time. At the peak of her career, she faced a life-threatening pregnancy and saw her sponsorships slashed by 70% by companies with no maternal protections. But Felix, ever the champion, turned her battles into a movement. Directed by Perri Peltz, Matthew O’Neill. Produced by Lisa Binns.

Surviving Ohio State, (United States) – World Premiere. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Eva Orner delves into the sexual abuse scandal surrounding athletics doctor Richard Strauss, whose two-decade tenure at The Ohio State University saw the abuse of hundreds of students, and the ongoing quest for justice and accountability by his survivors. Directed and produced by Eva Orner. Produced by David Glasser, George Clooney, Grant Heslov. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

Take the Money and Run, (Denmark) – International Premiere. A documentary tracing the life of Danish artist Jens Haaning in the aftermath of his controversial artwork, “Take the Money and Run.” The film, with humour and authenticity, delves into the fallout from his audacious act — delivering two blank canvases while withholding the 532,000 Danish kroner paid to him by the commissioning museum. Directed by Ole Juncker. Produced by Mette Heide.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, (United States) – World Premiere. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster plunges into the chilling 2023 submersible tragedy, peeling back the layers of ambition, arrogance, and a lack of oversight that led to catastrophe. With gripping firsthand accounts and incisive expert commentary, the film investigates the ignored warnings, reckless decision-making, and the cult of personality behind OceanGate — revealing a cautionary tale of what happens when hubris dives too deep. Directed by Mark Monroe. Produced by Lily Garrison, Mark Monroe, Jon Bardin. A Netflix Release.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Bird in Hand, (United States) – World Premiere. Bird returns home to visit her mom in search of the perfect wedding venue after a surprise engagement to her longtime boyfriend, but much to everyone’s surprise, she is actually on the hunt for something else. A chance meeting with her biological father. Directed and written by Melody C. Roscher. Produced by Craig Shilowich, Alex Schepsman, Danielle Massie, Saba Zerehi. With Alisha Wainwright, Christine Lahti, James Le Gros, Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

Charliebird, (United States) – World Premiere. Al is a devoted music therapist at a children’s hospital in Texas. Charlie is the rebellious teen patient assigned to work with her. When Charlie reveals a secret passion project, and professional lines begin to blur, the two forge an unexpected bond that will teach them both how to live. Directed by Libby Ewing. Written by Samantha Smart. Produced by Elliot Gipson, Samantha Smart, Libby Ewing. With Samantha Smart, Gabriela Ochoa Perez, Gabe Fazio, Maria Peyramaure.

Esta Isla, (Puerto Rico) – World Premiere. This mature and visually-striking drama follows young lovers Bebo and Lola — both from opposite social circles in Puerto Rico — as they flee to a remote part of the island in the wake of a heinous murder. Directed by Lorraine Jones Molina, Cristian Carretero. Written by Lorraine Jones Molina, Cristian Carretero, Kisha Tikina Burgos. Produced by Lorraine Jones Molina, Rafael Carretero, Cristian Carretero. With Zion Ortiz, Fabiola Brown.

Horsegirls, (United States) – World Premiere. As her mother battles an uncertain cancer diagnosis, neurodivergent 22-year-old Margarita discovers a source of strength in an unexpected place: the sport of hobbyhorsing. Directed and written by Lauren Meyering. Produced by Michael Sherman, Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Mackenzie Breeden. With Gretchen Mol, Jerod Haynes, Lillian Carrier, Tony Hale.

Leads, (United States) – World Premiere. Mags, once a promising up-and-coming actress, strives for contentment as the most sought-after acting teacher at her small college. But her life is unexpectedly upended by the arrival of a new student in her class: her charming but volatile younger brother Merritt. Directed and written by Bryan Poyser. Produced by Taylor Wright, Heather Kafka, Justin Arnold. With Heather Kafka, Justin Arnold, Macon Blair, Sara Paxton.

Lemonade Blessing, (United States) – World Premiere. Freshly tossed into a private Catholic high school by his devout mother, John falls head over heels for a devious classmate ready to push his faith (and morals) to the brink with a series of increasingly uncomfortable actions, all in the name of love. Directed and written by Chris Merola. Produced by Chris Merola, Raza Rizvi, Aruba Sülzana, Samuel Ashurov. With Jake Ryan, Jeanine Serralles, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miles J. Harvey.

On a String, (United States) – World Premiere. Fresh out of Julliard, a young violinist returns home to live with her parents in the heart of New York City. Now it’s time to play gigs in the homes of strangers and make art with friends — nothing can go wrong, right? Directed, written and produced by Isabel Hagen. Produced by Olivia Vessel, Torrance Shepherd, Alex Vara, Annie McGrath. With Isabel Hagen, Dylan Baker, Ling Ling Huang, Eric Bogosian.

Ride or Die, (United States) – World Premiere. A casual reunion with her high school crush has unforeseen consequences when two young women embark on a high-stakes road trip with an uncertain destination. Directed by Josalynn Smith. Written by Josalynn Smith, Alicia Louzoun-Heisler. Produced by Josalynn Smith, Matthew Keene Smith, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner. With Briana Middleton, Stella Everett.

Rosemead, (United States) – World Premiere. Based on a true story, Rosemead follows Irene, a Chinese immigrant mother driven to desperate measures by her unstable son’s escalating mental health crisis and growing obsession with mass shootings. Directed by Eric Lin. Written by Marilyn Fu. Produced by Mynette Louie, Andrew D. Corkin, Lucy Liu. With Lucy Liu, Lawrence Shou, Orion Lee, Jennifer Lim.

The Scout, (United States) – World Premiere. Sofia is a location scout for a TV show in New York City. Over the course of one day, she is invited into homes, businesses, and lives across the city, witnessing the private spaces and dramas of countless strangers, until her work takes a sudden, personal turn. Directed and written by Paula González-Nasser. Produced by Ryan Martin Brown, Mathew Romanski, Paula González-Nasser. With Mimi Davila, Sarah Herrman, Otmara Marrero, Matt Barats.

So Far All Good, (United States) – World Premiere. Following a stint in prison, a young man returns to friends and family waiting for him across New York. Except his girl has moved on, money ain’t what it used to be and this isn’t the same bustling city he left behind. It’s all good. Directed by $ECK. Written by $ECK, Rasan Kuvly. Produced by $ECK, Rasan Kuvly, Daniel Grossman, Gustavo Rosa. With Rasan Kuvly, Colter Ford, Natividad Alemany, Ashley Nord.

The Travel Companion, (United States) – World Premiere. Struggling documentarian Simon relies on his friend Bruce’s airline job to get free flights as his travel companion. But when Bruce starts dating Beatrice, Simon obsessively clings to his precious perk. Directed by Travis Wood, Alex Mallis. Written by Alex Mallis, Travis Wood, Weston Auburn. Produced by Weston Auburn, Travis Wood, Alex Mallis. With Tristan Turner, Anthony Oberbeck, Naomi Asa.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The New-York based Festival breaks its geographical boundaries with the International Narrative Competition, welcoming global filmmakers redefining contemporary world cinema.

Cuerpo Celeste, (Chile, Italy) – World Premiere. Celeste is a carefree 15-year-old coming of age after the fall of Pinochet when her life changes drastically and unexpectedly. Now, the desert and oceanside she once embraced feels alien. In an uncertain nation going through a transition of its own, Celeste is thrust into an adult world where she must grow up faster than she could have ever imagined. Directed and written by Nayra Ilic. Produced by Fernando Bascuñán, Úrsula Budnik. With Helen Mrugalski, Daniela Ramírez, Néstor Cantillana, Mariana Loyola.

Dragonfly, (UK) – World Premiere. When Colleen volunteers to care for her elderly neighbor Elsie, the two quickly bond. But beneath the pleasantries, motives start to be questioned leading to a devastating series of events. Directed and written by Paul Andrew Williams. Produced by Marie-Elena Dyche, Dominic Tighe. With Andrea Riseborough, Brenda Blethyn, Jason Watkins.

Happy Birthday, (Egypt) – World Premiere. Eight-year-old maid Toha goes to great lengths to ensure that her best friend Nelly, the daughter of her wealthy employer, has a successful birthday party in this poignant debut feature exploring classism in modern-day Cairo. Directed by Sarah Goher. Written by Sarah Goher, Mohamed Diab. Produced by Ahmed El Desouky, Ahmed Abbas, Ahmed Badawy. With Nelly Karim, Hanan Motawie, Hanan Youssef, Doha Ramadan.

Little Trouble Girls, (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia) – North American Premiere. Shy 16-year-old Lucija joins her Catholic school choir and befriends bold Ana-Marija. During a weekend rehearsal at a convent under renovation, Lucija experiences a sexual awakening that tests her new friendship as the girls hatch a mischievous plan involving an attractive construction worker. Directed by Urška Djukić. Written by Urška Djukić, Maria Bohr. Produced by Jožko Rutar, Miha Černec. With Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger. A Kino Lorber Release.

My Father’s Son, (China, France) – World Premiere. A father’s complicated legacy lives on in his son’s memories — and an AI boxing model — in Qiu Sheng’s unique and engrossing blend of sci-fi, family drama, and sports movie. Directed and written by Qiu Sheng. Produced by Zhang Yuxuan, Jia Ruocheng, Charles Gillibert. With Song Yang, Sun Ning, Tong Chenjie, Alice Ko.

People and Meat, (South Korea) – World Premiere. Three broke and lonely senior citizens reinvent themselves as the infamous “dine and dash trio” in a gambit to eat free across Seoul in this charming action-crime-comedy caper. Directed by Yang Jong-hyun. Written by Lim Namoo. Produced by Jang So-jung. With Park Keun Hyong, Jang Yong, Ye Su Jeong.

Pinch, (India) – World Premiere. When Maitri, an aspiring travel blogger, is groped by her landlord while traveling to a festival, she impulsively takes retributive steps. The ramifications rock her tight-knit community in this darkly comic exploration of guilt, trauma and the strength it takes to stand up to power. Directed, written and produced by Uttera Singh. Produced by Suneeta Singh, Muktesh Singh, Faissal Sam Shaib, Anirudh Singh. With Uttera Singh, Geeta Agrawal, Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand.

Reflection in a Dead Diamond, (Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France) – North American Premiere. A retired spy reminisces on his career in this surreal throwback to the stylish spy romps of the 1960s, filled with sexy action and outlandish gadgets. Directed and written by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani. Produced by Pierre Foulon. With Fabio Testi, Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria de Medeiros. A Shudder Release.

A Second Life, (France) – World Premiere. A hearing-impaired American and a free-spirited tourist form an unlikely friendship amid the buzz of Paris during the Olympic games in this charming tale of human connection. Directed by Laurent Slama. Written by Laurent Slama, Thomas Keumurian. Produced by Maxime Montagne, Laurent Slama. With Agathe Rousselle, Alex Lawther, Suzy Bemba, Jonas Bachan.

The Square, (South Korea) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. In this stunningly animated romantic drama, a young Swedish diplomat and North Korean traffic officer fall in illicit love, but as his posting to the Embassy in Pyongyang draws to a close, they must make an impossible decision. Directed and written by Kim Bo-sol. Produced by Kim Bo-sol, Park So-hye. With Jeon Woon-jong, Lee Chan-yong, Lee Ga-young, Lee You-jun.

Twelve Moons, (Mexico) – World Premiere. Sofia is 40, childless, with a neglectful marriage, and spiraling into chaos as her life unravels. With striking imagery and a raw central performance, the film is a haunting character study trapped in a social nightmare. Directed, written and produced by Victoria Franco. Produced by Michel Franco, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Yardena Maimon. With Ana de la Reguera, Enrique Arreola.

The Wolf, the Fox and the Leopard, (Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Croatia, Taiwan) – World Premiere. A feral girl who has spent her life living among wolves is taken on an odyssey through contemporary human life while the threat of climate apocalypse looms. Directed and written by David Verbeek. Produced by Erik Glijnis, Leontine Petit, Judy Tossell. With Jessica Reynolds, Nicholas Pinnock, Marie Jung, Naomi Kawase.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Backside, (United States) – World Premiere. Over the span of one racing season, the strikingly intimate Backside foregrounds the lives and actions of immigrant workers who look after and rehabilitate prized racehorses at Churchill Downs barns in Louisville Kentucky — the site of the famous Kentucky Derby. Directed by Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana. Produced by Gabriella García-Pardo, Patricia Alvarez Astacio.

The End of Quiet, (Denmark) – World Premiere. A meditative documentary that offers a glimpse into one of the few inhabited places on Earth where Wi-Fi and phone signals are not allowed to reach. Directed by Kasper Bisgaard, Mikael Lypinski. Produced by Sara Stockmann.

An Eye for an Eye, (United States, Iran, Denmark) – World Premiere. Convicted of murdering her husband, Tahereh served her sentence and now faces a ticking clock to negotiate with her in-laws who, under Sharia law, have the legal right to either execute her or forgive her- for a price. Directed by Tanaz Eshaghian, Farzad Jafari. Produced by Christoph Jörg, Katayoun Arsanjani, Joey Marra, Gelareh Kiazand.

For Venida, for Kalief, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Kalief Browder’s story unfolds in full when his life, and that of his mother, Venida Brodnax Browder, are tragically derailed by years of malintent from the justice system. Venida’s poems serve as a guiding thread through this emotional journey, blending archival footage and contemporary political movements to honor the Browder family’s powerful legacy, both within their community and beyond. Directed by Sisa Bueno. Produced by Sisa Bueno, David Felix Sutcliffe, Jasmine Mans.

The Last Dive, (United States) – World Premiere. Terry Kennedy has lived several lifetimes- as a Navy Seal, a Hell’s Angel, and, most memorably, as the unlikely friend to a giant manta ray named Willy. Now in his 80s, Terry mounts one last diving expedition to a remote island in search of his long-lost friend. Directed by Cody Sheehy. Produced by Mark Monroe, Randy Gebhardt, Christopher Gebhardt.

Maintenance Artist, (United States) – World Premiere. What happens when art meets trash? Maintenance Artist profiles pioneering public artist Mierle Laderman Ukeles — the first artist-in-residence at NYC’s Department of Sanitation. Directed by Toby Perl Freilich. Produced by Toby Perl Freilich, Judith Mizrachy.

Natchez, (United States) – World Premiere. Filmmaker Suzannah Herbert takes a sharp look at the American South’s unreconciled history through a Mississippi town that mixes antebellum tourism with a community deeply divided over its past. With an unflinching lens, the film captures the debates, memories, and tensions that are building toward a reckoning. Directed by Suzannah Herbert. Produced by Suzannah Herbert, Pablo Proenza.

Runa Simi, (Peru) – World Premiere. The stirring and sensitive Runa Simi follows an indigenous Peruvian man and his young son in their ambitious quest to fully dub Disney’s animated “The Lion King” in their native Quechua — and, in the process, protect and rescue this disappearing Peruvian language. Directed by Augusto Zegarra. Produced by Claudia Chávez Lévano, Paloma Iturriaga.

Sun Ra: Do the Impossible, (United States) – World Premiere. A biographical, musical, illuminating journey into the work and vision of Sun Ra, exploring his jazz roots, endless innovations, and ceaseless artistic and social quests. Directed and produced by Christine Turner.

Underland, (United States, UK) – World Premiere. Follow explorers into places rarely glimpsed by human eyes: caves, flooded drains and underground laboratories, revealing hidden worlds beneath our feet. Narrated by Sandra Hüller and featuring stunning visuals, this sensorial journey offers a humbling perspective on our place within — not merely atop — this planet. Directed by Robert Petit. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Lauren Greenwood, Jessica Harrop.

VIEWPOINTS

All We Cannot See, (United States, Spain) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Sometimes a chance meeting in a bathroom is all it takes. Two women are forever changed when they decide to take a road trip together from Portugal to Spain, where what begins as an otherworldly escapade quickly reveals secrets and truths that will shake them to the core. Directed by Alberto Arvelo. Written by Wendy Guerra, Alberto Arvelo. Produced by Gabriela Camejo. With María Valverde, Bruna Cusí.

A Bright Future, (Uruguay, Argentina, Germany) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Clever, curious and young, lucky Elisa has been selected for work placement in the North. While everything she’s heard about the North seems idyllic, the trouble is that the few people who do go there don’t ever come back. Directed and written by Lucía Garibaldi. Written by Federico Alvarado. Produced by Isabel García, Pancho Magnou Arnabal. With Martina Paseggi, Soledad Pelayo, Sofia Gala, Alfonso Tort.

Fior di Latte, (United States, Italy) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In this offbeat and surreal comedy, frustrated playwright Mark becomes addicted to huffing perfume to conjure memories from a previous Italian summer vacation. As he grows increasingly obsessed with chasing the high of the past, his present life unravels. Directed and written by Charlotte Ercoli. Produced by Sofie Hubbard Warshafsky, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Stephanie Meurer. With Tim Heidecker, Marta Pozzan, Kevin Kline, Julia Fox.

Honeyjoon, (United States, Portugal) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Honeyjoon is a sexy comedy-drama — about a mother-daughter trip. Persian-Kurdish Lela and her American daughter June take a trip to the romantic Azores after a recent loss, both with polar opposite views about why they’re there, how to grieve, and the size of June’s tiny bikini. Amidst honeymooners, the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and their hot, philosophical tour guide, João, the pair find each other… coming back to life. Directed, written and produced by Lilian T. Mehrel. Produced by Andreia Nunes. With Ayden Mayeri, Amira Casar, José Condessa.

How Dark My Love, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Controversial painter Joe Coleman, known for his intricate portraits of serial killers and outlaws, undertakes his most challenging subject yet — a seven foot portrait of his wife, Whitney. Directed by Scott Gracheff. Produced by Jim Muscarella, Josh Diamond, Jason Diamond, Scott Gracheff.

Kites, (Brazil) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In a magical realist world where you can have a conversation with your guardian angel, Duvo, a 25-year-old gangster, searches for peace and redemption from a life marked by crime in this beautifully lyrical look at life in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. Directed, written and produced by Walter Thompson-Hernández. With Daniel Fernando do Prado Dorea Lima, Phillipe Augusto da Silva Souza, Larissa Borges, Thiago Oliveira.

Our Hero, Balthazar, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In this bold dark satire, wealthy NYC teenager Balthy makes dramatic gun control videos to impress his activist crush. When an online troll targets his content, Balthy becomes convinced he’s communicating with a potential school shooter and embarks on an ill-advised journey to Texas to confront him. Directed, written and produced by Oscar Boyson. Written and produced by Ricky Camilleri. Produced by David Duque-Estrada, Jon Wroblewski, Miles Skinner, Alex Hughes. With Jaeden Martell, Asa Butterfield, Jennifer Ehle, Noah Centineo.

Videoheaven, (United States) – Feature Documentary, North American Premiere. In the early 1980s, the widespread adoption of the VHS format led to a fundamental shift in moviegoers’ relationship with film that continues to reverberate today. Director/cinephile Alex Ross Perry (assisted by a lively, wry voiceover from Maya Hawke) mines footage from a wide array of sources to explore the video store as a vitally important site of film culture. Directed by Alex Ross Perry. Produced by Andrew Adair, Jake Perlin, Daniel Herbert.

What Marielle Knows, (Germany) – Feature Narrative, International Premiere. When 11-year-old Marielle suddenly gains telepathic abilities, her parents Julia and Tobias find their private lives completely exposed. Forever altering the dynamics in their home, the family must either come to terms with their new reality or find a way to change her back. Directed and written by Frédéric Hambalek. Produced by Philipp Worm, Tobias Walker. With Julia Jentsch, Felix Kramer, Laeni Geiseler, Mehmet Ateşçi.

Widow Champion, (Kenya) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. In rural Kenya, where tribalism and patriarchal values rule, a subjugated group of women who have lost their husbands and therefore the rights to their inherited land turn to a last resort: the Widow Champion, Rodah Nafula Wekesa. Directed by Zippy Kimundu. Produced by Heather Courtney, Zippy Kimundu.

ESCAPE FROM TRIBECA

Birthright, (Australia) – World Premiere. It’s every adult’s worst nightmare: moving back in with their parents. Having done just that, a down-and-out husband and his pregnant wife quickly realize that his folks don’t want them around, triggering a raucous power struggle that goes off the rails. Directed and written by Zoe Pepper. Produced by Cody Greenwood. With Travis Jeffery, Maria Angelico, Michael Hurst, Linda Cropper.

Degenerate: The Life and Films of Andy Milligan, (United States) – World Premiere. Before unsung gay NYC exploitation maverick Andy Milligan died of AIDS, he cranked out grindhouse-ready shock and so-bad-it’s-good schlock movies throughout the late 1960s and ’70s. Yet, as captured in this fascinating documentary, his life and on-set persona were messy, complicated, and unforgettable. Directed by Josh Johnson, Grayson Tyler Johnson. Produced by Carl Daft, David Gregory, Josh Johnson. A Severin Films Release.

That’s TribecXploitation! The Andy Milligan Time Machine, Take a trip with Tribeca and Severin Films back to the heyday of Times Square grindhouse double bills, complete with vintage film trailers, to experience two long-lost Andy Milligan shockers: Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me! (1968), an unhinged domestic drama from Hell, and The Degenerates (1967), a post-apocalyptic blast of sordid debauchery.

Dog of God, (Latvia, United States) – World Premiere. Rotoscope animation sets the stage for this wild 17th century look at a woman accused of witchcraft whose trial reveals the presence of a werewolf in a deeply religious Livonian community’s midst. Directed by Lauris Abele, Raitis Abele. Written by Lauris Abele, Raitis Abele, Ivo Briedis, Harijs Grundmanis. Produced by Raitis Abele, Kristele Pudane. With Jurgis Spulenieks, Agate Krista, Einars Repse, Regnars Vaivars.

Man Finds Tape, (United States) – World Premiere. Pulled in by a series of strange and unexplainable video clips, a brother and sister team up to investigate the events captured in the footage, only to discover a shocking secret that’s overtaking their small-town Texas community. Directed and written by Peter Hall, Paul Gandersman. Produced by David Lawson Jr., Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson, Ashley Landavazo. With Kelsey Pribilski, William Magnuson, John Gholson, Brian Villalobos.

One Spoon of Chocolate, (United States) – World Premiere. Fresh out of jail, a military veteran relocates to a small Ohio town where many of the residents have a horrifying social agenda, leading the hardened vet to enact his own brand of brutal justice. Directed and written by RZA. Produced by Paul Hall, RZA. With Shameik Moore, RJ Cyler, Paris Jackson, Blair Underwood.

Predator: Killer of Killers, (United States) – New York Premiere. An original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Co-Directed by Josh Wassung. Screenplay by Micho Robert Rutare and story by Trachtenberg and Rutare, based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt. A Hulu Release.

Queens of the Dead, (United States) – North American Premiere. On what should be a fun night at a Brooklyn warehouse party, an outbreak of flesh-eating zombies forces a ragtag group of drag queens, partygoers and party-throwers to band together and somehow survive the night. Directed by Tina Romero. Written by Tina Romero, Erin Judge. Produced by Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger. With Katy O’Brian, Jaquel Spivey, Tomás Matos, Nina West, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Margaret Cho.

The Trainer, (United States) – North American Premiere. Maverick director Tony Kaye delivers a raucous, adrenaline-fueled comedy following Jack Flex, a delusional muscle-bound “creative genius” who maniacally pursues his dreams by selling a dangerous fitness gadget on TV. Given one week to prove his made-up credentials as a Hollywood trainer with celebrity endorsements, Jack spirals through a series of increasingly absurd situations across Los Angeles in this frenetic visual spectacle of ambition and delusion. Directed by Tony Kaye. Written by Vito Schnabel, Jeff Solomon. Produced by Vito Schnabel, Jeremy Steckler, Tony Kaye. With Vito Schnabel, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton, Lenny Kravitz.

MEMBER EXCLUSIVES

Animals in War, (Ukraine) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Animals in War is a poignant anthology film inspired by true stories of animals impacted by the war in Ukraine. A collaboration between Ukrainian and international artists — including actor and activist Sean Penn — the film is a haunting yet captivating call for global awareness and empathy. Directed by Sviatoslav Kostiuk. Produced by Oleksii Makukhin.

Bunny, (United States) – Feature Narrative, New York Premiere. Bunny is a hustler out on a job when things go sideways – and deadly. As cops poke around, an Airbnb guest longs for love, the downstairs neighbors party, and an estranged father makes an untimely return, Bunny’s plans spiral into absurdity in this frenzied New York comedy. Directed by Ben Jacobson. Written by Ben Jacobson, Mo Stark, Stefan Marolachakis. Produced by Sarah Sarandos. With Mo Stark, Ben Jacobson, Tony Drazan, Liza Colby. Gonzo Girl, (United States) – Feature Narrative, U.S. Premiere. Set in 1992 in Aspen, Colorado, and inspired by a true story, Gonzo Girl follows Alley Russo, an aspiring writer who takes on an assistant job to the iconoclast and founder of gonzo journalism, Walker Reade. Thrown headfirst into his psychedelic, drug-fueled world, she falls deeper into the fading star’s chaotic world and tries to help him finish his long-awaited novel – by any means necessary. Directed by Patricia Arquette. Written by Rebecca Thomas, Jessica Caldwell. Produced by Tom Heller, Frank Hall Green, Patricia Arquette, Cameron O’Reilly. With Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth Lail.