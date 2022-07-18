Disney+ Movie ‘Out of My Mind’ Adds Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby and More

Disney+ announced Monday that Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name. Also joining the ensemble cast, from director Amber Sealey,” are Michael Chernus (“Severance”) and Courtney Taylor “Insecure.” Production on the streaming exclusive film is underway in Toronto.

“Out of My Mind” follows Melody Brooks (newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor), a girl with cerebral palsy. Melody has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but due to her being non-verbal and using a wheelchair, she is not given the same academic opportunities as her classmates. However, when Katherine, a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential, she encourages Melody to participate in mainstream education, where greater successes – and challenges – await.

DeWitt — who can also be seen in “The Estate” — portrays Diane, Melody’s mother and fiercest advocate, while Kirby — who recently wrapped shooting the MGM film “Dark Harvest” — will play her supportive father, Chuck. Light — who also appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick…Boom” — will star as Mrs. V, the Brooks’ eccentric but caring neighbor who, though her style may be unconventional, always looks out for Melody. Taylor is Katherine, a post-doctoral candidate and educator, and Chernus plays Mr. Dimming, Melody’s teacher and coach of her school’s trivia team.

The film hails from Big Beach, Participant, Everywhere Studios LLC and Disney Branded Television. It’s produced by Academy Award nominee Peter Saraf; executive producers are Dan Angel, Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Tom Mazza, David Calvert Jones, Brian Gott and Eddie Rubin. Amber Sealey (“No Man of God”) will direct from an adapted screenplay written by Daniel Stiepleman (“On the Basis of Sex”).

Disney+ boasted nearly 138 million worldwide subscribers as of the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report in May.