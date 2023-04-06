“The Daily Show” guest host Roy Wood Jr. is looking into where former First Lady Melania Trump has gone since she wasn’t present Tuesday for Trump’s arraignment or later for his speech at Mar-a-Lago.

First the comedian pondered whether Trump’s remarks about the presiding judge having a “Trump-hating wife” were even really an insult.

“Donald Trump also has a Trump-hating wife,” Wood Jr. said. “You can’t tell me Melania don’t hate that man. If anything, this week was confirmation. During Donald Trump’s 45 minutes as a political prisoner. Where was his wife?”

A montage of media personalities observing Melania’s absence played, followed by the specific points that Marjorie Taylor Greene showed support, and even My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell went.

“Even the pillow salesman showed up for the speech, but [Trump’s] own wife didn’t show up, and the speech was at the house,” Wood said. “Melania didn’t even come downstairs, she just opened up the bedroom door ‘Oh you’re back from prison already, oh.’”

“We’re making jokes, but there’s nothing funny about a former First Lady not showing up to her husband’s speech where he’s complaining about getting arrested for lying about paying off a porn star,” Wood continued. “Frankly, I’m concerned about Melania’s whereabouts, so we launched a search for her. That search is being hated by our very own Dulcé Sloan.”

Sloan made an appearance from a green-screened Palm Beach, Florida, to report she had searched the beach all day for Melania, and her next scouting locations included brunch and the front row of a Magic Mike show.

“Ain’t the Magick Mike show in Las Vegas? I think you’re takin advantage of the corporate expense account, but we’ll talk about that later,” Wood joked. “But while I got you let’s talk about this whole thing. Don’t you think that Melania should leave Donald Trump? I mean, the man was paying money to porn stars.”

Sloan responded, “Roy, Roy, Roy. You don’t understand son. The hush money was for Melania.”

“She was the reason he didn’t want people to know about Stormy Daniels. Sh-t, if he wasn’t married his campaign slogan would’ve been, ‘I f–k pornstars.’”

Sloan continued to joke about the true love it took Trump to pay off a porn star with $130,000 for his wife.

Watch the full segment below at the top of this post.