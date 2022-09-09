Rudy Giuliani drew sharp criticism for saying “in some ways” September 11, 2001, the day of the greatest terror attack on America, was “in some ways … the greatest day of my life.”

He made the remarks ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks during a Friday appearance on Newsmax.

“The feelings are … complex feelings,” he said. “I guess the best way to describe it is, it was the worst day of my life and in some ways, you know, the greatest day of my life, in terms of my city, my country, my family.”

His words were met with swift, negative reaction on social media.

“Giuliani should never be allowed to speak on 9/11 ever again!!!! Like forever!!!! Disgusting opportunistic traitor!” tweeted one person.

Another wrote, “Rudy, you just shredded the one thing you could have been admired for.”

“Rudy Giuliani, for nearly 3,000 Americans including the employees at the Pentagon, 9/11 was not the greatest day of their lives. Especially their surviving family members and friends,” wrote Ken Gordon.

A man who said he was a teenager when 9/11 happened, tweeted, “Anyone saying it was the ‘greatest’ day of their life is a ghoul.”

It’s actually not the first time Giuliani has referred to 9/11 as the “greatest day.” Last year, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, he phrased it slightly differently, saying, “It was the worst day in the history of my city… and it was the greatest day, a day of tremendous heroism.”

In a tweet ahead of Giuliani’s appearance, Newsmax referred to him as “America’s mayor,” a nickname he was given in the the days following the terrorist attacks as the country rallied around New York City. While he has staunch supporters who still consider him worthy of that title, other social media users begged to differ, saying that the former mayor had “lost all credibility.”

In 2021, his law license was temporarily suspended in D.C. over his fraudulent claims that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. A hearing next month will determine whether he will be allowed to practice law in the city again.

Giuliani should never be allowed to speak on 9/11 ever again!!!! Like forever!!!! Disgusting opportunistic traitor! — AJM🌊💉💯🇺🇦 (@ajm510) September 9, 2022