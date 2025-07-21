‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 10 Scores Best Finale Ratings in 3 Years | Exclusive

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 was a winner, baby!

Friday’s Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown marked the highest-rated finale in three years for the Paramount+ reality competition show. The episode saw an 11% increase in total viewers vs. last year’s Season 9 finale, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Plus, the new Tournament of All Stars format also gave “All Stars” Season 10 an overall 15% increase in viewership across 12 episodes vs. last season, according to internal data.

The finale saw the eight remaining queens battle it out to win $200,000 and their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Ultimately, Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2, All Stars 6) beat Jorgeous (Season 14, All Stars 9) to take home the crown and sceptre with her take on “It’s Raining Men.”

“Since we first met her, Ginger Minj has been the epitome of ‘Drag Race’ excellence. And now she has the crown to prove it! May her star power continue to light up the world,” RuPaul boasted of her newest winner. “And to her formidable and thrilling competitors, thank you for allowing us to fall even more deeply in love with each and every one of you. Long live the queens, and long live the Tournament of All Stars.”

Elsewhere, Season 10 was also the No. 1 most socialled streaming season of “Drag Race All Stars” ever with 19 million interactions, up 61% vs. Season 9. The final S10 episode itself was up 4% on social with 4.1 million impressions vs. the S9 finale.

While “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has not been renewed for Season 18 just yet, it is expected to air in early 2026 on MTV.