‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17 Top 6 Queens Celebrate the ‘Splashiest Season in Herstory’ | Exclusive Photos

Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles, Michelle Visage and more discuss the importance of drag and queer visibility at an Emmy FYC event

Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Sam Star (Credit: Todd Williamson/ MTV)
Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve and Sam Star (Credit: Todd Williamson/ MTV)

Some of Season 17’s sickening queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” strutted their stuff and discussed the importance of drag and queer visibility at the Mondrian Hotel Skybar.

The top six queens — winner Onya Nurve, runner-up Jewels Sparkles, Sam Star, Lexi Love, Suzie Toot and Lana Ja’Rae — all reunited Friday for a panel discussion and meet-and-greet with Television Academy members.

Judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims also joined for the panel discussion, moderated by former “Drag Race” guest judge Leslie Jones. As tensions arise around the globe over freedoms of expression, the mainstay judge said that drag is more valuable now than ever.

“In this climate, we need to be louder. We need to be gayer than ever before,” Visage said.

Season 17 winner Onya Nurve told Television Academy members what it meant for her to take home the crown, after only doing drag for three years prior to her appearance on the series.

“Getting on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was a dream of mine. Getting on this show is a testament to betting on yourself. I hope winning this show is a beacon of hope for everyone who looks like me,” she said.

For exclusive portraits of the Top 6 from the “Splashiest Season in Herstory,” Visage and the Pit Crew, keep reading.

Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles and Sam Star at "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17 Finale (Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MTV)
Nymphia Wind
