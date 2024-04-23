You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Season 16 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” closed out the season as show’s highest rated season in three years, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Untucked” averaged a 0.297 rating in the 18-49 demo across the 16th season, marking a 76% uptick from last season’s average rating of 0.169 and the highest average rating “Untucked” has seen in three years, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. In the 18-34 demo, “Untucked” averaged a 0.287 — up 89% from last season’s average rating of 0.152 — and marked the show’s highest rated season in the demo in two years.

“Untucked” averaged a total viewership of 318,000 this season — up 45% from last season’s average viewership of 220,000 — and also scored the show’s best ever share. The show averaged a 1.96 share in the 18-49 demo — up 87% from last season’s share of 1.05 — and an average share of 3.03 in the 18-34 demo — up 93% from last season’s share of 1.57.

The news comes on the heels of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16 finale on Friday, which scored the show’s highest rating in 13 years since Season 3. The finale of “Drag Race” scored a 0.763 rating in the 18-49 demo — up 28% from the 0.594 rating brought in by the Season 15 finale — and drew a 0.836 rating among adults 18-34 — up 67% from the 0.50 rating drawn in by the Season 15 finale.

The finale, which crowned Nymphia Wind as the winner of Season 16, also scored the show’s best ever share for a “Drag Race” telecast and marked the most-watched cable entertainment telecast of the day. The Season 16 finale scored a 5.37 share among adults 18-49 — up 30% from last season’s finale — and a 9.98 share in the 18-34 demo — up 88% from last season’s finale.

The 16th installment of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also scored its best share in series history as marked the highest rated season of “Drag Race” in four years. Season 16 averaged a 0.542 rating in the 18-49 demo, marking a 12% uptick from last season’s average rating of 0.485. In the 18-34 demo, “Drag Race” marked the No. 1 most-watched show on cable with an average rating of 0.506 — a 13% increase from last season’s average rating of 0.447.

The ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will kick off on May 17, with Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo competing for $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.