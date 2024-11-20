‘Rust’ Premieres in Poland With ‘For Halyna’ Tribute to Slain Cinematographer – Alec Baldwin Was Not Invited

“Rust” finally made its world premiere Wednesday with a daytime screening and filmmaker Q&A session at the EnergaCamerimage Festival in Poland, where a brief tribute to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was unveiled during the closing credits.

The words “For Halyna” briefly appeared, followed by a quote she often repeated: What can we do to make this better?,” according to multiple media reports.

Not in attendance: Producer and star Alec Baldwin, who was reportedly not invited to attend the festival. Hutchins mother, who blames Baldwin for her daughter’s death and says he never called to apologize, also did not attend, and detailed her reasons in a Tuesday statement.

Director Joel Souza (L) and “Camerimage” festival director Marek Zydowicz (R) chat before the first screening of “Rust” in Torun, Poland, November 20, 2024. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)

EnergaCamerimage announced last month that “Rust” would make its debut at the international cinematography film festival in Toruń, Poland, which runs until Nov. 23. The low-budget Western finally bows nearly three years after the accidental shooting of Hutchins, who was from neighboring Ukraine.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months for her role in the accident, while Baldwin’s case was tossed over the prosecution’s mishandling of evidence.

The “Rust” debut included a panel with director Joel Souza, who was injured in the October 2021 firearms mishap during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set. Other panelists included cinematographer Bianca Cline, who finished the film, and Stephen Lighthill, one of Hutchins’ film school mentors.

The film received a warm reception from the crowd, which included several cinematographers, industry professionals and Hutchins’ friends and colleagues. A boisterous round of applause greeted Souza and Cline as they took the stage following the screening, THR reported.

Before the film played, Camerimage director Kazimierz Suwala led the crowd in observing a full minute of silence. The pre-screening ceremony included an emotional introduction from Rachel Mason, Hutchins’ close friend who is working on a documentary about her life.

“I really hope the world can understand that this was a courageous act to complete this film,” Mason said, according to THR. She explained that the motivation to push on included a benefit to Hutchins’ widower and son, who have a stake in the film as part of a settlement.

Suwala previously said that the premiere was meant to honor Hutchins’ memory, and that Baldwin was deliberately not invited to prevent the inevitable media circus his presence would have created.