You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Ryan Gosling-hosted episode of “SNL” drew in the biggest audience the show has seen since Billie Eilish hosted and performed as a musical guest on the NBC late night show in November 2021.

The April 13 telecast, which also featured Emily Blunt as a guest and Chris Stapleton as a musical guest, scored 8.9 million viewers and a 2.0 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to live-plus-seven-day multiplatform day figures.

The episode scored the best total viewership and rating “SNL” has seen yet this season across NBC, Peacock and other digital platforms, and the highest rating “SNL” has seen since Dave Chappelle hosted on November 11, 2022.

On Peacock alone, Gosling’s episode marked the streamer’s the most-watched “SNL” episode ever.

The episode was buzzy on social media as well with 170 million social video views across platforms, including YouTube. 46 million people viewed a portion of the episode on YouTube, making it the most-watched episode on YouTube since 2020.

Beyond Gosling, this season of “SNL” has featured hosts including “SNL” alumni Pete Davidson and Kristen Wiig, Ramy Youssef, Dakota Johnson, Ayo Edebiri, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Reneé Rapp, Josh Brolin and Shane Gillis. “SNL” will return on Saturday, May 4 with Dua Lipa doing double duty as host and musical guest.

The new season of “SNL” kicked off following the Hollywood strikes with its Season 49 premiere scoring 4.8 million viewers, up 19% from last season’s 2022 premiere.

“SNL” is produced in association with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels serving as the sketch show’s creator and executive producer.

“SNL” broadcasts live on NBC and streams live on Peacock from 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. All seasons of “SNL” are available to stream on Peacock.