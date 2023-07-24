Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel has acquired the rights to license the classic 1980s sitcom “ALF,” and a new video teases brand-new “ALF” shenanigans.

The “ALF” Caturday marathon, which will premiere on Saturday on Fubo, will feature episodes of the alien life form that infamously loves to eat cats along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original “Podcats: The Pawdcast.“

The series will be surrounded by sponsored “Maximum Moment” content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring, which is created alongside “ALF” creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios and will feature the titular character.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

The Maximum Effort Channel, which is curated by the “Deadpool” actor, was launched in June under a deal with Fubo. In addition to the “ALF” series, Reynolds is fronting a show where he reads bedtime stories to viewers.

In addition to its availability on Fubo, Maximum Effort Channel can be watched on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

Check out the sponsored Maximum Moment segments featuring ALF in the video below.