Ryan Reynolds to Receive 36th American Cinematheque Award

Ryan Reynolds will be the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, the AC Board Chair Rick Nicita announced today.

The tribute has been planned for Thursday, November 17. The Award Ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton. The event is an annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that continues its year-round programming at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz, and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

“Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times. He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star,” said Nicita in his announcement. “He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three. His popular movies are too numerous to single out but most recently he has achieved unprecedented new levels of audience enthusiasm with ‘Deadpool,’ ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Red Notice.’ The Canadian government recently designated him a ‘National Treasure’ and the American Cinematheque joins them in celebrating Ryan Reynolds as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.”

Reynolds declared that he would take a break from filmmaking in October 2021, though several productions in which he has starred have since been released like “Red Notice” and “The Adam Project.”

Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation, and presentation. The American Cinematheque celebrates the film-going experience at the core of its mission.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honorees include: Eddie Murphy (1986), Bette Midler (1987), Robin Williams (1988), Steven Spielberg (1989), Ron Howard (1990), Martin Scorsese (1991), Sean Connery (1992), Michael Douglas (1993), Rob Reiner (1994), Mel Gibson (1995), Tom Cruise (1996), John Travolta (1997), Arnold Schwarzenegger (1998), Jodie Foster (1999), Bruce Willis (2000), Nicolas Cage (2001), Denzel Washington (2002), Nicole Kidman (2003), Steve Martin (2004), Al Pacino (2005), George Clooney (2006), Julia Roberts (2007), Samuel L. Jackson (2008), Matt Damon (2010), Robert Downey Jr. (2011), Ben Stiller (2012), Jerry Bruckheimer (2013), Matthew McConaughey (2014), Reese Witherspoon (2015), Ridley Scott (2016), Amy Adams (2017), Bradley Cooper (2018), Charlize Theron (2019), Spike Lee (2020) and Scarlett Johannsson (2021).