Netflix Nabs Ryan Reynolds Heist Comedy

Netflix has acquired a Ryan Reynolds-led heist comedy.

Dana Fox, of “The Lost City” and “Cruella,” is onboard to write, with Simon Kinberg, who has worked with Reynolds on the “Deadpool” movies, attached to produce alongside Reynolds.

The logline has been kept under wraps but it is said to be in the vein of the “Ocean’s Eleven” films. Netflix won against several other big studios and streamers who were interested. Reynolds had previously made “The Adam Project,” “Red Notice” and “6 Underground” for Netflix.

Reynolds and Kinberg are currently finishing up the third “Deadpool” movie for Marvel Studios. Reynolds can next be seen in John Krasinski’s high-concept comedy “If,” opening on May 17, 2024. Kinberg most recently produced “A Haunting in Venice” and has a Netflix action film called “Lift” starring Kevin Hart coming out in January on Netflix.

Deadline first reported the news.

