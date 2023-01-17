We've Got Hollywood Covered
Sadie Sink to Star in Post-Apocalyptic Rock Opera ‘O’dessa’ for Searchlight

”Patti Cake$“ filmmaker Geremy Jasper will write, direct and pen original songs

| January 17, 2023 @ 11:54 AM
sadie sink

Getty Images

“The Whale” and “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink will take the lead in Searchlight’s “O’dessa,” a rock opera written and directed by Geremy Jasper.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, “O’dessa” revolves around a farm girl whose quest to recover a treasured family heirloom leads her to a strange, dangerous city where she falls in love. In order to save her lover’s soul, she must summon the power of destiny and song.

Jasper and Jason Binnick will write and produce original music for the film, which will kick off principal photography in Croatia. Shooting begins in May.

In addition to “The Whale,” Sink recently headlined “Dear Zoe” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film.” Prior to “Patti Cake$,” Jasper wrote and directed short films “Outlaws” and “Glamouriety,” for which he also composed original music.

Producers include Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features, as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna. Senior vice Ppresident Taylor Friedman and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will be overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Jasper is represented by WME and Range Media Partners. Sink is repped by WME, Mara Entertainment, Peikoff Mahan and imPRint.

Deadline first reported the news.

