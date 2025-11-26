Sadie Sink Reminds Marvel Fans ‘Hair Color Can Change’ Amid Theories About Her ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Character: ‘Wait and See’

Sadie Sink made it clear her hair color wasn’t a big clue about her mysterious “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” character, reminding Marvel fans her locks could be a different shade in the superhero flick.

“A lot of people forget that hair color can change,” she cheekily told Entertainment Weekly. “But, yeah, I understand all of the theories.”

So far, it’s been suggested by fans that Sink may be playing Jean Grey from “X-Men” and Rachel Cole-Alves from “The Punisher.”

Though, as Sink highlighted, rumors about her taking over the beloved X-Men character have spread long before she even signed on for the “Spider-Man” project. She noted, “I was like, ‘Wait! What are people talking about?’”

Per the outlet, Sink has decided to ignore the chatter surrounding her “Brand New Day” casting, which was announced back in March. The “Stranger Things” starlet has had plenty of practice at staying coy when it comes to plot secrets — it’s still unknown whether her character wakes up from a coma in the fifth and final season.

Nonetheless, Sink noted she was eager for her character reveal to drop. “People will just have to wait and see,” she added. “I’m excited for all of it to maybe be put to rest.”

Sink joins Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth solo “Spider-Man” movie since the English actor took over the role in 2015. Marvin Jones III will also appear in the movie as the crime boss Tombstone.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be released July 31, 2026.