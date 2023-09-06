Getty Images

Richard Gere

The “Primal Fear” and “Pretty Woman” star held a sign supporting both WGA East and SAG-AFTRA on a recent appearance in New York.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

The “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner danced on the picket lines in New York.

Getty Images

Kevin Bacon

The “City on a Hall” actor hit the New York picket lines in a “SAG-AFTRA Strong” T-shirt.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk in New York

“It’s a strike. Strike. You lose. We lose. Everybody loses. That’s tough s–t,” the Emmy-nominated “Better Call Saul”actor told TheWrap in July about actors who still wanted to promote their projects during the strike.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ezra Knight (center) and Julianna Margulies (right)

The “East New York” star and “The Good Wife” actress were all smiles with their fellow actors in New York.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

The writer/actor, whose films include “Now You See Me,” walked the picket lines in New York.

Sharon Knolle/TheWrap

Frances Fisher

Actress Frances Fisher, who’s also a SAG-AFTRA negotiator, told TheWrap in August that “nothing has changed in our resolve,” despite AMPTP’s lack of communication with the actors’ guild. “We’re all standing strong. You know, nothing has changed in our resolve, the negotiating committee, the national board, and all of our local boards are 100% behind this,” she said.

Dessi Gomez/TheWrap

Ron Perlman

The “Hellboy” star, who might have made executives nervous with his “lots of ways to lose your home,” statement early on in the strike, delivered this message to the AMPTP via TheWrap in August: “Enough is enough. No matter how much you motherf–kers get, it’s never gonna be enough. So come back to the table. Throw your arms around us.”

Dessi Gomez/TheWrap

Simu Liu

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star told TheWrap at a Los Angeles Amazon picket line in August: “We all share a hope that the strike will end, but it needs to end on the right terms, it needs to end for the right reasons, and that’s that everybody feels like they’re getting a fair deal. And then if the AMPTP are willing to do that and come to the table and have a serious discussion, then we hope that it goes well.”

Sharon Knolle/TheWrap

Sara Gilbert and Lisa Edelstein

The star of “The Conners” and her friend, Lisa Edelstein of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” turned out at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in August.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney

The “Scream VI” star and his brother, Kieran, were at the Netflix picket lines in August.

Sharon Knolle/TheWrap

Charley Koontz

The actor, who played Fat Neil on “Community,” commented to the TheWrap in August about the Warner Bros. Discovery executive who said the studio had saved $100 million since the strike started. “That’s a great savings for them today. Before, it was a pittance, it’s not worth making anything that [will earn less than] that… But that’s also a fraction of what we’re asking for,” he said.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Samantha Mathis (left) and Busy Philipps (right)

The “Pump Up the Volume” star and the host of “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast hang at a SAG-AFTRA merch table in New York.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and daughter Lily Santiago

The actor, whose TV credits include “East New York” and “Castle,” showed up with daughter Lily, who plays Veronica Castillo on “La Brea.”

