Sally Singer has joined William Morris Endeavor (WME) as president of Art + Commerce under WME Fashion. Singer comes to WME from Amazon, where she served as head of Fashion Direction. She will report to WME Fashion President Susan Plagemann.

The move comes a day after Gucci owner Artémis, the Pinault family’s investment company, procured a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency. The deal raised questions about expansion beyond film and television amid strikes and an increased intersection between Hollywood and fashion. WME Fashion’s portfolio includes Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties as well as The Wall Group.

“I’m excited to welcome Sally to Art + Commerce,” said WME Fashion President Susan Plagemann. “I look forward to the work Sally and the incredible team at Art + Commerce will do to identify unique opportunities that propel our artists and their businesses forward. Sally has a wealth of experience and deep-rooted relationships across the industry, and I look forward to seeing her creativity, eye for talent, and leadership drive meaningful value for Art + Commerce and across WME Fashion.”

During her time at Amazon, Singer was a principal advisor to global leadership across the fashion and fitness categories. This included influencing the direction of branding, content, UX/UI, new technologies, product development and trend forecasting.

Prior to Amazon, Singer had a long career working in magazines. She began at the London Review of Books before going on to hold positions at American Elle, British Vogue, New York Magazine, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and others. Singer worked at Vogue from November 2012 until December 2019. She joined Amazon in 2020. By the time she left Vogue, she was their creative director.

Singer has played a major role in helping the careers of a generation of young image-makers and talent. That list includes Gordon Von Steiner, Cass Bird, Colin Dodgson, Bardia Zeinali, Alek Wek, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee and Andrea Diaconu among others. Singer continues to champion a new guard of unique creatives with interesting and diverse perspectives as a member of the board of trustees of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.