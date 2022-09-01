Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley Movies to Premiere at Telluride Film Festival

The world premieres of Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” and Sebastian Lelio’s “The Wonder” will take place at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival, which announced its lineup on Thursday, one day before the festival begins.

Other notable films in the Telluride lineup include Alejandro G. Inarritu’s “Bardo,” Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” Todd Field’s “TÁR” and James Gray’s “Armageddon Time,” which are making their North American debuts after premiering at European festivals.

Among the documentaries heading to Telluride, premieres are Steve James’ “A Compassionate Spy,” Anton Corbijn’s “Squaring the Circle,” Ryan White’s “Good Night Oppy,” Mary McCartney’s “If These Walls Could Sing” and Eva Webber’s “Merkel.”

Documentary director and film historian Mark Cousins will have two films at the festival, “The March on Rome” and “My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock.” Special tributes will be held for Cousins, Polley and actress Cate Blanchett.

Over the last 10 years, the Telluride Film Festival lineup has typically included two or three films that go on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, including eight of the 10 Oscar winners in that stretch.

The lineup:

Main program:

ARMAGEDDON TIME (d. James Gray, U.S., 2022)

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS (d. Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexico-U.S., 2022)

BOBI WINE, GHETTO PRESIDENT (d. Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo, Uganda-U.K., 2022)

BONES AND ALL (d. Luca Guadagnino, U.S., 2022)

BROKER (d. Hirokazu Kore-eda, South Korea, 2022)

CLOSE (d. Lukas Dhont, Belgium-France-Netherlands, 2022)

A COMPASSIONATE SPY (d. Steve James, U.S.-U.K., 2022)

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER (d. Dror Moreh, U.S., 2022)

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (d. Sam Mendes, U.K.-U.S., 2022)

THE END OF THE WORLD (d. Matthew Tyrnauer, U.S., 2022)

THE FUTURE TENSE (d. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, Ireland, 2022)

GODLAND (d. Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark-Iceland-France-Sweden, 2022)

GOOD NIGHT OPPY (d. Ryan White, U.S., 2022)

HOLY SPIDER (d. Ali Abbasi, Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France, 2022) ICARUS: THE AFTERMATH (d. Bryan Fogel, U.S., 2022)

IF THESE WALLS COULD SING (d. Mary McCartney, U.K., 2022)

LADY CHATTERLEY’S LOVER (d. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, U.K.-U.S., 2022) LAST FLIGHT HOME (d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2022)

LIVING (d. Oliver Hermanus, U.K., 2022)

THE MARCH ON ROME (d. Mark Cousins, Italy, 2022)

MERKEL (d. Eva Weber, U.K.-Denmark-Germany, 2022)

MY NAME IS ALFRED HITCHCOCK (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2022)

ONE FINE MORNING (d. Mia Hansen-Løve, France, 2022)

RETROGRADE (d. Matthew Heineman, U.S., 2022)

“SR.” (d. Chris Smith, U.S., 2022)

SQUARING THE CIRCLE (d. Anton Corbijn, U.K., 2022)

TÁR (d. Todd Field, U.S., 2022)

TORI AND LOKITA (d. Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, Belgium-France, 2022)

WILDCAT (d. Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, U.S., 2022) WOMEN TALKING (d. Sarah Polley, U.S., 2022)

THE WONDER (d. Sebastián Lelio, U.K.-Ireland, 2022)

The 2022 Silver Medallion Awards, given to recognize an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will be presented to Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett (with TÁR); award-winning writer-director Mark Cousins (with THE MARCH ON ROME and MY NAME IS ALFRED HITCHCOCK); and celebrated actor, writer, and filmmaker Sarah Polley (with WOMEN TALKING).

Additional episodic works and short films:

ANASTASIA (d. Sarah McCarthy, U.K.-Russia, 2022)

ANGOLA DO YOU HEAR US? VOICES FROM A PLANTATION PRISON (d. Cinque Northern, U.S., 2022)

THE BEST CHEF IN THE WORLD (d. Ben Proudfoot, U.S., 2022)

GUERRILLA HABEAS (d. Emma Wall and Betsy Hershey, U.S., 2022)

LE PUPILLE (d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-U.S., 2022)

MARIANNE (d. Lara Porzak and Rebecca Ressler, U.S., 2022)

RUSSIA [1985-1999] TRAUMAZONE (d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2022)

THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST Episode 1(d. Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, U.S., 2022)

TFF’s 2022 Guest Directors, Kantemir Balagov and Kira Kovalenko, serve as key collaborators in the Festival’s programming decisions. Both will be present to introduce their finely curated film selections:

ELEGY OF A VOYAGE (d. Aleksandr Sokurov, France-Russia-Netherlands, 2001)

GETTING TO KNOW THE BIG, WIDE WORLD (d. Kira Muratova, Soviet Union, 1978)

L’ATALANTE (d. Jean Vigo, France, 1934)

OASIS (d. Lee Chang-dong, South Korea, 2002)

WHERE IS THE FRIEND’S HOME? (d. Abbas Kiarostami, Iran, 1987)

THE WONDERS (d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-Switzerland-Germany, 2014)

Five film revival programs:

EIGHT DEADLY SHOTS (d. Mikko Niskanen, Finland, 1972

ÉL (d. Luis Buñuel, Mexico, 1953)

THE MÉLIÈS AMERICAN NEGATIVES: World Premiere 3-D Screening

THE ROBBER SYMPHONY (d. Friedrich Feher, U.K., 1936)

KENTUCKY PRIDE (d. John Ford, U.S., 1925).

Backlot program:

1341 FRAMES OF LOVE AND WAR (d. Ran Tal, Israel-U.S.-U.K., 2022)

DESPERATE SOULS, DARK CITY AND THE LEGEND OF MIDNIGHT COWBOY (d. Nancy Buirski, U.S., 2022)

FRAGMENTS OF PARADISE (d. KD Davison, U.S., 2022)

THE LAST RIDER (d. Alex Holmes, U.K., 2022)

THE MÉLIÈS MYSTERY (d. Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange, France, 2021)•

MIÚCHA, THE VOICE OF BOSSA NOVA (d. Daniel Zarvos and Liliane Mutti, Brazil-France, 2022)

THE PADILLA AFFAIR (d. Pavel Giroud, Spain-Cuba, 2022)

SALVATORE: SHOEMAKER OF DREAMS (d. Luca Guadagnino, Italy, 2020)

SEE YOU FRIDAY, ROBINSON (d. Mitra Farahani, France, 2022)