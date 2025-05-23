The Devil Wears Prada Bandmates Have ‘No Words’ After Drummer Dies in San Diego Plane Crash

The band The Devil Wears Prada is mourning following the apparent death of former drummer Daniel Williams, who is believed to have been aboard the plane that crashed in San Diego on Thursday.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote on Instagram following the tragedy. The band pointed to their social media statement when asked for further comment.

The private jet hit a power line in foggy weather, causing it to hit a home in the California neighborhood. While Williams’ death has not been confirmed by the FAA, San Diego’s assistant fire chief Dan Eddy said there were no expected survivors amongst the six passengers on board.

So far, there have been four confirmed deaths. Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, was among the casualties, as were two of his employees. A spokesman for the agency told The New York Times they are “devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends.”

As for members of the neighborhood, no one has died, but eight residents were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and non life-threatening injuries.

The home that was struck by the plane was destroyed. An estimated 10 other houses were damaged in the accident, which took place in Murphy Canyon near the Tierrasanta neighborhood and caused the evacuation of nearly 100 people.