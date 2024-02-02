Santa Barbara Film Festival Adds 23 Oscar Nominees to Industry Panels

Twenty-three Oscar nominees from nine different categories will appear on industry panels at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, SBIFF organizers announced on Friday.
The panel, which will take place during the Feb. 7-17 festival in the coastal town north of Los Angeles, will include nominated producers from all 10 of the Oscar Best Picture nominees, including Emma Thomas for “Oppenheimer,” David Heyman for “Barbie,” Christine Vachon for “Past Lives,” Mark Johnson for “The Holdovers” and James Wilson for “The Zone of Interest.”
An international panel will include directors of “Io Capitano,” “Perfect Days” and “The Teachers’ Lounge,” three of the five films in the Best International Feature Film category, plus the nominated sound designer for “The Zone of Interest.” “Society of the Snow” is the only nominee not to participate in that panel.
A writers panel will include nominees who had a hand in seven of the 10 nominated screenplays, including writer-directors Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction” and Celine Song for “Past Lives.” Only “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “The Zone of Interest” are not included.
A women’s panel will include composer Laura Karpman, songwriting Diane Warren, hair and makeup artist Karen Hartley-Thomas, animation producer Julie Zachary and documentary director Maite Alberdi.
Here is the full lineup of panels:
2/10 @11AM – Producers Panel
Jermaine Johnson, American Fiction
David Thion, Anatomy of a Fall
David Heyman, Barbie
Daniel Lupi, Killers of the Flower Moon
Fred Berner, Maestro
Emma Thomas, Oppenheimer
Christine Vachon, Past Lives
Andrew Lowe, Poor Things
Mark Johnson, The Holdovers
James Wilson, The Zone of Interest
Moderated by Nicole Sperling, The New York Times
2/10 @2PM – International Panel
Matteo Garrone, Io Capitano (Director/Producer/Writer)
Wim Wenders, Perfect Days (Director/Producer/Writer)
IIker Çatak, The Teachers’ Lounge (Director/Writer)
Johnnie Burn, The Zone of Interest (Sound Designer)
Moderated by Roger Durling, SBIFF
2/13 @ 8PM – Writers Panel
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Samy Burch, May December
Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Dave Hemingson, The Holdovers
Moderated by Anne Thompson, Indiewire
2/17 @11AM – Women’s Panel
Laura Karpman, American Fiction (Composer)
Diane Warren, Flamin’ Hot (Songwriter)
Karen Hartley-Thomas, Golda (Hair and Make-up)
Julie Zachary, Nimona , (Head of Production at Annapurna Animation)
Maite Alberdi, The Eternal Memory (Director/Producer)
Moderated by Madelyn Hammond
Leave a Reply