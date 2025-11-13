Sarah Jessica Parker to Receive Carol Burnett Award for 2026 Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker will receive the Carol Burnett Award during a special pre-Golden Globes event, called “Golden Eve,” in January, the organization announced Thursday.

Inaugurated in 2019, the award honors the lasting impact of career achievements in television. Parker is the sixth recipient, following Burnett, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, Ellen DeGeneres and Ted Danson.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” Helen Hoehne, President of the Golden Globes, said in a statement. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

In acting categories, Parker has been nominated for nine Golden Globes, seven of which were for her leading role as the writer Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s “Sex and the City.” The role brought her four Golden Globes, in addition to an Emmy for the series’ final season in 2004. Parker also received two additional Golden Globes for her work as an executive producer for “Sex and the City.”

From 2021 to 2025, Parker revived the character for Max’s “And Just Like That.”

Parker’s additional television work includes the comedy “Divorce,” for which she was Globe nominated in 2017, and the early role as a high school student in the 1982-83 sitcom “Square Pegs.” Her film credits include “Footloose,” “Honeymoon in Vegas,” “Ed Wood,” “Hocus Pocus” and a Globe nominated performance opposite Diane Keaton in “The Family Stone.”

Parker will be feted along with Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Helen Mirren during the “Golden Eve” special, which will air on Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The 2026 Golden Globes will air that Sunday, Jan. 11. Nominations for the Globes in film and TV categories will be announced on Dec. 8.