Saudi Film Commission Unveils Jax Film Studio Complex in Riyadh, Powered by Sony

The Saudi Film Commission is in the midst of building a movie production complex called Jax Film Studios in capital Riyadh, the SFC announced at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The complex will feature two 16,000-square-foot sound stages and is set to finish construction later this year. There will also be a private cinema screening room, reception areas, meeting spaces, production prep locations, dining zones and a dedicated VIP lounge, all complete with screen technology powered by Sony.

“Jax [AA1] Film Studios represents a cornerstone in our strategy to develop a world-class film infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” SFC CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani said in a statement. “As we become one of the region’s premier production hubs, this facility is built to meet the highest international standards – empowering local creatives while attracting global talent.”

SFC general manager of Sector Development and Investment Attraction Abduljalil Alnasser added, “With Jax Film Studios, we are introducing one of the world’s most advanced and largest virtual production stages, powered by Sony’s latest innovations, unlocking limitless creative possibilities.”

The Saudi Film Commission is currently hosting its Saudi Pavilion at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival.