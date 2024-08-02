‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Sandy Cheeks takes center stage in Netflix’s new installment in the “SpongeBob SquarePants” universe, “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.” When the beloved residents of Bikini Bottom get snatched up and hauled off to Texas, Sandy and SpongeBob head out on an adventure to save the whole neighborhood.

Of course, the cast is full of familiar “SpongeBob SquarePants” voices, but the adventure also spends some time on the road with Sandy’s family and introduces some new — yet also familiar — names to the cast. So if you’re wondering who’s who in the new “SpongeBob” movie, here’s a handy guide to the “Sandy Cheeks Movie” cast and characters.

Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks

Sandy Cheeks is once again voiced by Carolyn Lawrence, the voice actress who has played the character from the original series through numerous spin-off series, films and video games. Lawrence’s other credits include Cindy Vortex on “Jimmy Neutron,” Ashley Graham in the original “Resident Evil 4” and Mandragora on “Winx Club.”

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

Also returning is Tom Kenny as SpongeBob. Kenny has played the iconic, ever-optimistic animated character since the Nickelodeon series first debuted in 1999 (and also provides the vocal effects for Gary). Elsewhere, you might have heard Kenny’s voice as the Mayor in “The Powerpuff Girls,” the Ice King in “Adventure Time,” Gene in “Rick and Morty” and many, many more.

Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick

Another returning OG, Bill Fagerbakke is back as the voice of silly starfish Patrick Star in the new film. His previous voice work also includes Broadway in “Gargoyles,” Bulkhead in “Transformers: Animated” and Scarecrow in “Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz.” In live-action, he’s best known for playing Dauber in “Coach” and Marshall’s father, Marvin Eriksen, in “How I Met Your Mother.”

Mr. Lawrence as Plankton

Mr. Lawrence, aka Doug Lawrence, also returns as the power-hungry Plankton. His other credits include Filbert on “Rocko’s Modern Life,” the Narrator on “The Aquabats! Super Show!” and Edward on “Camp Lazlo.”

Rodger Bumpass as Squidward

And, of course, Rodger Bumpass is back as Bikini Bottom neighbor Squidward. Aside from his “SpongeBob SquarePants” projects, you might have previously heard his voice as Dr. Light on “Teen Titans” and “Teen Titans GO!” or Professor Membrane on “Invader ZIM.”

Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs

Finally, there’s Clancy Brown, who returns as Krusty Krab owner Mr. Krabs. Brown has a wide-ranging résumé of live-action and voice acting credits, which include the voice of Lex Luthor in various DC animated projects like “Superman: The Animated Series” and “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” Surtur in “Thor: Ragnarok” and Long Feng in “Avatar: the Last Airbender.” Live-action roles include “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Starship Troopers,” “Highlander” and, more recently, “Dexter: New Blood” and “John Wick 4.”

Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks

Johnny Knoxville voices Sandy’s fellow Cheeks family member, Randy Cheeks. Knoxville is, of course, best known for his long-running prank series “Jackass.” His acting roles include “The Dukes of Hazard,” “The Ringer,” “The Last Stand,” Hulu’s “Reboot,” “We Summon the Darkness” and, most recently, “Sweet Dreams.”

Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks

Craig Robinson voices Sandy’s father, Pa Cheeks. Robinson is best known for playing Darryl Philbin on “The Office,” Nick in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” Doug Judy on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and an apocalyptic version of himself in “This Is the End.”

Grey Griffin as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rowdy Cheeks and Rosie Cheeks

Voice actress Grey Griffin (Grey DeLisle) voices the rest of the Cheeks family. Her résumé boasts more than 700 credits, including Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the video games “Batman: Arkham City,” “Batman: Arkham Knight” and “Injustice: Gods Among Us,” as well as Daphne Blake in various “Scooby-Doo” projects.

Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee

Comedy legend Wanda Sykes plays the villainous Sue Nahmee, who wants to turn SpongeBob and his fellow Bikini Bottom residents into a line of cloned pets called “Sea Pals.”

From stand-up comedy to voice acting and temp hosting “The Daily Show,” Sykes has a wide-ranging career. Her best-known roles include Daphne on “Black-ish,” Lucretia on “The Upshaws,” Shuli in “The Other Two” and films including “Monster-in-Law,” “Evan Almighty” and “Bad Moms.” Her voice credits include “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “Over the Hedge,” “Rio” and “Harley Quinn.”

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Phoebe and Matty Cardarople as Kyle

Ilia Isorelys Paulino and Matty Cardarople play Sue’s lab employees, Phoebe and Kyle, respectively. Paulino has appeared in “Queenpins,” “The Sex Life of College Girls” and “One Piece.” Cardarpole is best known for “Stranger Things,” ” A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Reservation Dogs.”

“Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie” is now streaming on Netflix.