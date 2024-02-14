The Schultz Family Foundation and Trilogy Films are developing a feature-length documentary about Nelson and Winnie Mandela, to be directed by Dawn Porter. The film, titled “Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage,” is based on the book of the same name by South African author Jonny Steinberg.

The documentary is set to “explore the Mandelas’ profound bond and how their marriage was inextricably entangled with the struggle against apartheid” and will follow the story of the couple from their first meeting in 1957 onward. At the time, Nelson was still married to Evelyn Ntoko Mase. Winnie was 22 and Nelson, already well-known as an anti-apartheid leader, was 38.

Nelson and Winnie devoted themselves to breaking down the system of apartheid in South Africa. The film concludes with Nelson’s historic election as the first democratically elected president of the country in 1994, four years after he was released from a decades-long imprisonment. At the time, the couple had been separated for two years and finalized their divorce in 1996.

“Creating a film about Nelson Mandela’s life is an extraordinary privilege, and I am genuinely thrilled about the collaboration with the Schultz Family Foundation and Trilogy Films,” Porter said in a statement. “Nelson Mandela’s journey exemplifies the resilience and capacity for change within the human spirit. We aspire to share this incredible odyssey with audiences around the globe.”

“But his story is incomplete without exploring the relationship with his most influential and intimate advisor – his wife Winnie. There can be no definitive Mandela story without understanding the complicated dynamics of their relationship,” he added.

Howard Schultz, co-founder of the Schultz Family Foundation and chairman emeritus of Starbucks Corporation, said of the film, “At its heart, ‘Winnie and Nelson’ is a complicated story of leadership, conflict, love, and extraordinary sacrifice in the face of unfathomable brutality where the future of a democracy was at stake.”

“My wife Sheri and I feel privileged and humbled by the opportunity to partner with such a respected and talented director as Dawn to bring this film to life. We believe in the power of human-centered, aspirational storytelling to nurture our common bonds, foster our shared humanity, and inspire the next generation of leaders, and we look forward to pursuing other projects across many different formats aligned with our family’s philanthropic work and mission,” he added.

Porter’s work has explored the untold stories of several impactful cultural icons. Her films include “Gideon’s Army” (2013), “Spies of Mississippi” (2014), and “Bobby Kennedy for President” (2018). Her most recent film, “Luther: Never Too Much,” has received rave reviews since its debut at Sundance 2024.

The Schultz Family Foundation was created in 1996 by Sheri and Howard Schultz. The organization creates pathways to success and breaks down barriers for marginalized populations and young people transitioning to adulthood. The foundation works with nonprofits, governments, entrepreneurs, and employers across the U.S. to achieve its goal of accessing the full promise of the country.