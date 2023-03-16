Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” will make its Showtime premiere on April 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The film revolves around ’70s glam punk singer and New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, whose influence on the New York arts and culture scene has extended across decades. It’s framed around an intimate cabaret performance that took place in January 2020, as Johansen tells stories reflecting the evolution of the city.

Shot by cinematographer (and frequent Scorsese collaborator) Ellen Kuras, the documentary includes new and archival material, including interviews conducted by Johansen’s daughter Leah Hennessey.

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making ‘Mean Streets,'” said Scorsese. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

“Personality Crisis” is produced for Showtime by Imagine Documentaries and Sikelia Productions. Scorsese also produced, alongside Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. Executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Mara Hennessey, Rick Yorn and Vinnie Malhotra.

The film held its world premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival last fall.

Check out the trailer here.