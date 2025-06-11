Bento Box’s Scott Greenberg Joins AI Story Company Othelia as Co-Founder, Executive Chairman

Scott Greenberg, the co-founder and former CEO of Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, has been named the executive chairman and co-founder of Othelia Technologies, an AI-native and Australia-founded story design and management platform.

In his new role, Greenberg will serve as both a strategic investor and advisor as he oversees corporate strategy and industry partnerships. Greenberg previously left Bento Box in 2023.

This appointment comes as Othelia continues to expand its growth strategy. As part of that expansion, Othelia recently added a new Los Angeles headquarters that will be run by Alexandra Hooven, who joined the company as co-founder and Chief Growth Officer. Additionally, Hooven will oversee product development and rollout to the creative community in the U.S. and globally. Hooven also came from the Fox family, where she served as the director of product strategy for Fox, specifically products in the emerging technology field.

Founded by Sydney-based CEO Kate Armstrong-Smith and Chief Technology Officer Joe Couch, Othelia was launched for creators and producers alike, creating AI-powered tools specifically designed to develop, refine and scale narrative storytelling. The company’s flagship tool is Storykeeper, with a beta set to be released in the fall designed to help writers, creators and studios structure and manage complex narrative worlds. Storykeeper is designed to track narrative connections, contradictions and revisions across multiple drafts.

Unlike other AI models and platforms, Othelia does not repurpose data to train generative models; creative data stored by the company is fully owned and controlled by the user.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen first-hand how the right systems and technology can transform efficient production without compromising creativity,” Greenberg said in a Wednesday statement. “Othelia gives creatives and studios the infrastructure to nurture, scale and protect the asset that audiences care about most – stories, and I’m looking forward to working with them and Alex as we introduce Othelia as an invaluable partner to the industry.”

“We’re excited about how Storykeeper can help the industry continue to astound audiences with their vision,” Armstrong-Smith and Couch added in a joint statement. “With Scott’s sharp business acumen and Alex’s expertise, we’re thrilled about Othelia’s future as technology and entertainment further converge, spurring even more collaboration and creativity.”