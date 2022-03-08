With little fanfare and no warning, the new “Scream” movie is suddenly available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

While Paramount Pictures had previously announced that Paramount+ would be the exclusive streaming home for most of its films after a 45-day theatrical window, a specific streaming release date was not revealed for “Scream.” And just like that, you can now stream the fifth film in the horror franchise freely on Paramount Plus.

The new “Scream” film brings back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Marley Shelton for an all-new story from the directing team of Radio Silence, who recently helmed the delightfully violent whodunit “Ready or Not.”

The movie was released on Digital on March 1 and is available to rent for those who don’t subscribe to Paramount+. It will also be released on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD with a bevy of bonus features on April 5.

“Scream” was a box office hit when it opened in January, becoming the first film to dethrone “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from the #1 spot. The worldwide total for the R-rated film currently stands at $138.6 million, and Paramount and Spyglass Entertainment quickly greenlit a further sequel with the same directing team coming back for “Scream 6.”

“Scream” will soon be joined on Paramount+ by “Jackass Forever,” another box office success that will likely appear on the streaming service without warning.