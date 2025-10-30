‘Scream 7’ Trailer Welcomes Sidney Back to the Franchise

What’s your favorite scary movie of 2026? The trailer for “Scream 7” dropped on Thursday, welcoming Neve Campbell back to the franchise as her iconic Sidney Prescott.

Plus, it looks like Ghostface is making this slasher another Prescott family affair as Sid’s husband Mark (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May) find themselves face-to-face with the killer throughout the new teaser.

Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown also return this February, with original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson directing. However, “Scream” (2022) and “Scream VI” final girls Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega — as well as potential directors Christopher Landon, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — will notably not be back.

Play video

New additions to the cast include Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro, the latter two of whom can be seen atop the trailer.

Meanwhile, franchise-favorites David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are also set to appear, somehow. The script was written by Guy Busick, with a story by credit for collaborator James Vanderbilt from the last two films in the horror series.

Paramount Pictures is handling distribution with Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak producing alongside Spyglass Media Group, Project X Entertainment and Outerbanks Entertainment.

“Scream 7” hits theaters on Feb. 27, 2026.