Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Grand Jury Accuser

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a $50 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell and NewsNation owner Nextstar Media Inc.

Burgess claimed to have videos of the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities and minors who were clearly inebriated. Burgess was later subpoenaed by federal prosecutors and testified in front of a grand jury about the alleged videos.

The defamation suit, which was filed on Wednesday in New York claims Burgess, Mitchell and Nextstar engaged in “willful scheme to fabricate and broadcast outrageous lies.” The suit goes on to say that these falsehoods were leveraged “to gain social media fame, enrich themselves, and strip Mr. Combs of his reputation, livelihood, and a right to a fair trial.”

“Combs is taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense.” Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared in a statement with Variety. “These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth. Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated.”

In the original interview with NewsNation, Burgess said he was working in the Atlanta music industry when Combs’ ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who shares four children with the rapper, gave him 11 flash drives that contained sex tapes involving at least eight celebrities.

Burgess allegedly also received Porter’s personal memoir “Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the other side.” The book reports of physical abuse and acts of sexual coercion and violence that the rapper committed. Ariel Mitchell, who is also a defendant in the lawsuit, said the tapes “tell the story of what Diddy has done over the past 30 years” including his “deviant activities.”

Combs was charged on September 16, 2024. He pleaded not guilty to multiple counts including allegations he coerced and abused women and sex trafficking by force. The indictment also states he silenced victims through tactics like blackmail, kidnapping and physical beatings. He was denied bail and remains incarcerated. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5th, but it is unclear if new evidence will further delay the proceedings.