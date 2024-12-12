Diddy Faces a New Trio of Lawsuits From John Does, Who Accuse the Rapper of Drugging and Raping Them

Sean “Diddy” Combs has once again been accused of using his power and influence to drug and rape unsuspecting victims — this time, from three John Does.

The trio of new lawsuits filed in New York on Tuesday and obtained by TheWrap also accuse Bad Boy Entertainment, Daddy’s House Recordings and Sony Music Holdings of aiding and abetting his alleged crimes.

The first lawsuit says the plaintiff met Diddy at a New York night club in 2019, where he was invited by security guards to attend an afterparty at a hotel suite. Once there, the plaintiff claims he was drugged with a laced cocktail and after he was feeling disoriented, the rapper allegedly “looked at him and the other people in the room and said, ‘He is ready to party.’”

The complaint states the plaintiff was then raped by Diddy and that he was given “$2,500 in cash” the next morning after being recorded without his consent.

The second lawsuit says a former employee of Diddy’s met up with the music mogul at a New York hotel suite in or about February 2020 to discuss missed payments after being hired to work for him in 2006 to run errands. Once there, he also claims he was drugged with a laced drink.

Upon the plaintiff regaining consciousness, he found himself being raped on the couch and “attempted to resist his advances,” with Diddy allegedly telling him to “stop” and that he was “almost done.” The lawsuit also claims the rapper and his entourage intimidated the man into silence, with Diddy saying that going to the police would make him “look like an idiot.”

The third lawsuit claims another incident occurred at Diddy’s Hamptons house in the summer of 2020. A man says he was lured from Florida to New York to discuss money he was owed, but once at the party, was similarly drugged with a laced cocktail.

The plaintiff says that he spent the rest of the night fading in and out of consciousness, with Diddy and his associates taking turns anally raping him, which ultimately left him bleeding.

Like the above two lawsuits, the third man claims the aforementioned music companies “should have had knowledge that Combs was a danger to plaintiff and did nothing to stop him and instead arranged the subject meeting.”

All three men are suing for unspecified damages and demand jury trials.

Diddy and his lawyers have long denied any wrongdoing amid the wave of similar sexual assault and other misconduct accusations levied against him in the last year. “These complaints are full of lies,” his defense team told Deadline on Thursday. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

The rapper is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as his multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected. His federal trial is set for May 5, 2025.