Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Violent Sexual Assault and Rape in 5 New Lawsuits

Five new lawsuits were filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York City on Tuesday, each one accusing Combs of “violent sexual assault” against the anonymous plaintiffs, with one suit also alleging rape and another that Combs assaulted a 17-year-old.

Each plaintiff is represented by the Buzbee Law Firm.

In addition to Combs, the mogul’s Daddy’s House Recordings, Combs Enterprises, Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Bad Boy Productions Holdings, Bad Boys Books Holdings, Bad Boys Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, and Bad Boy Productions are also named as defendants.

The first lawsuit alleges that Combs violently assaulted an 18-year-old woman (identified as Jane Doe) outside a Halloween party in the city. The suit details several pre-existing allegations against Combs and states that the assault in question took place in 2001 when the woman and her cousin attended the party.

At some point, the pair were escorted by Combs’ security guards “to a large black SUV limousine parked within walking distance of the club.” Combs and “at least six members” of his entourage were in the vehicle. “One of the men handed Plaintiff a drink. Minutes later, she began feeling dizzy, intoxicated and disoriented. She felt as though she was unable to control her own actions,” the suit also claims.

Combs allegedly told the woman to perform oral sex on the security guards as he “degradingly sprayed champagne all over them as they performed these sexual acts against their wills.”

The second lawsuit details an alleged “violent sexual assault and rape” that took place in Miami. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, claims that he often spent time with “associates of Combs’ businesses at a popular Miami nightclub.” He was invited to an after-hours event one evening that was hosted at Combs’ home.

Combs offered to take the man on a tour of his home that “came to an end in a bedroom” that five other people were already inside of. The plaintiff “suddenly felt weak and disoriented” and “soon lost consciousness entirely.”

“At some point later, he woke to a sharp pain in his rectum and anus. As he regained some awareness, he noticed his clothes were missing, yet he had no memory of removing them or where they were,” the documents read. “As he turned around to check the pain coming from his anus, he saw Combs naked, fully erect, trying to insert his penis into Plaintiff’s anus.”

The third lawsuit also accuses Combs of “violent sexual assault” against the plaintiff, identified as John Doe, who was “lured to New York City to meet Defendant Sean Combs for a possible acting role in a music video.”

The plaintiff flew to New York in 2001 to meet a casting director. He went into a room with “the casting director and a muscular, middle-aged African-American man, who indicated that he worked for Defendant Combs and appeared to be Combs’ assistant or bodyguard” as well as “a dozen others.”

When Combs entered the room he was told the plaintiff was “the white guy for the cop role.” He asked the plaintiff “to stand up and take his shirt off.” The documents claim that the plaintiff was offered an alcoholic drink, which he turned down, and he then drank a Diet Coke “in a glass” that “tasted strange.”

He then “came to in a twilight state, still dizzy and nauseous, but semi-conscious

and disoriented” and soon “realized he was laying face-down across a large ottoman with his head and arms hanging off of one side, and the lower half of his body hanging off of the other.”

“His pants were pulled down to his ankles and his shirt was pulled over

his head,” the documents states. “He felt a great deal of pain and realized, as he looked back, that he was being anally sodomized by Combs. His vision was blurry, but he recognized Combs’ chest tattoo and the large gold chain with a jeweled cross on it that Combs wore during the interview.”

The plaintiff also claims he was assaulted by Combs’ bodyguard as well as “a Caucasian man who was sitting on the couch in front of him and orally sodomizing him.” He later had to visit a proctologist and had to buy false teeth to replace those that were broken during the assault.

The fourth lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe, who was 17 at the time of an alleged sexual assault at a Fourth of July Party at Combs’ home. The woman says she was invited to the party after she participated in a modeling event in New York City that “turned out to be one of Defendant Combs’ infamous Fourth of July parties

at his estate in the Hamptons.”

She was required to hand off her phone and purse before she could enter the party and she “recognized numerous celebrities in attendance as she walked around the

party.” Like the other suits, the plaintiff also claims she was given a drink and soon “began to feel lightheaded and disoriented.”

The plaintiff lost consciousness on a couch. After she woke back up, “Plaintiff’s underwear was missing, and she felt throbbing pains in her vaginal and anal areas.” The woman began to hyperventilate and was approached by Combs and two bodyguards. “Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred, stating that he ‘ran New York and would ruin her.’ At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She feared for her life.”

The woman agreed not to contact the police so that she could get her phone and purse back, the documents also read. “In the aftermath of the assault, Plaintiff experienced and continues to experience intense emotional pain and mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.”

The fifth lawsuit details a “violent sexual assault” that took place against a John Doe in New York City. The man, who was then 39-years-old, attended a party hosted by Combs “in a large, glamorous home in New York City.”

At some point in the night, the suit reads, the plaintiff drank an alcoholic beverage and “began to feel disoriented and began to lose control of his body and to lose consciousness.” He then passed out, according to the suit.

“When Plaintiff regained consciousness, he was in a dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets. Everything around him was dark. Plaintiff was horrified to find Combs on top of him, sodomizing him,” the suit claims.

The lawsuits add to the dozens that have been filed against Combs in recent months. Combs, who is currently in jail in New York City awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, is also being investigated for witness tampering in his sex trafficking case. His federal trial is set for May 5, 2025.