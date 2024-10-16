Seann William Scott Boards Tim Allen ABC Comedy ‘Shifting Gears’

Seann William Scott has boarded ABC’s upcoming comedy series, “Shifting Gears.”

He will join series lead Tim Allen, as well as Kat Dennings, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis in the new sitcom. Scott’s casting comes months after “Shifting Gears” was ordered to series by ABC after initially receiving a pilot order from the network in March.

The new series centers on a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop named Matt (Allen). “When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins,” according to the official logline.

Scott joins the cast as Gabriel, a family friend of Matt and Riley who works in the shop. Mitchell will play Stitch, while Simkins plays Carter and Margolis stars as Georgia.

By the time “Shifting Gears” was ordered to series in July, writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully, who executive produced the pilot episode, had amicably departed the project.

Allen will collaborate with ABC after most recently starring in “Last Man Standing” from 2011-2021, which ran for six seasons on the network before being picked up by Fox. He will executive produce the 20th Television series alongside additional EPs Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, John Amodeo and John Pasquin, who also directed the pilot episode. Dennings serves as a producer.

Scott is best known for his role in the “American Pie” franchise, and can be seen in “Final Destination,” “Role Models,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Goon,” “The Rundown,” “Old School,” “Road Trip,” “Wrath of Becky” and “Welcome to Flatch.” He recently appeared in “Jackpot,” which stars John Cena and Awkwafina, and can be seen in Michael Diliberti’s feature film “Bad Man.”

Scott is repped by UTA and Aloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.