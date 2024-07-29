Tim Allen Comedy ‘Shifting Gears’ Lands Series Order at ABC, Writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully Exit

ABC has picked up “Shifting Gears,” a new series from 20th Television starring Tim Allen. The actor will portray Matt, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop.

“When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins,” the logline states.

Starring alongside Allen will be Kat Dennings as Riley, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. The previously announced role of Nick is being recast and will be announced at a later date.

Allen executive produces the series alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina and John Pasquin, who also directed the pilot episode. Writers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, who are executive producers on the pilot episode, have amicably departed “Shifting Gears,” with a new showrunner that will be named imminently. Dennings serves as a producer.

The series order for “Shifting Gears” comes after Allen starred in ABC’s “Last Man Standing” for six seasons before it was canceled. That series was then picked up by Fox, prior to Disney’s acquisition of the company’s entertainment assets.

Allen is repped by Messina Baker Entertainment, WME and Ziffren Brittenham, while Dennings is repped by Gersh, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.