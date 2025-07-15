Seth Meyers Literally Applauds Trump’s ‘Acting’ at Epstein Questions: ‘Forget the Nobel,’ It’s Finally Time for an Emmy | Video

Seth Meyers and “Late Night” returned from another two-week hiatus on Monday, which meant they had a lot to catch up on. Among the tidal wave of news was the Trump administration turning heel on the promised Epstein files — a performance that, according to Meyers, will finally get the president an Emmy.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host marveled at how things had changed so quickly in MAGA world, noting that, before he went on hiatus, Trump’s allies were all touting the president’s bill that kicks millions off healthcare and extends tax cuts for the wealthy, and also calling for Trump to receive the Nobel peace prize for his actions toward Israel and Gaza.

Now, many Trump allies are vocally angry at the administration for saying there’s no Epstein client list to reveal, despite months of promising the opposite.

“Right wing media is spending more time talking about Jeffrey Epstein than they are about Donald Trump. I just hope they don’t get their wires crossed and combined talking points,” Meyers joked, combining a pair of clips to say “Jeffrey Epstein is going to win the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Of course, Trump himself remains bothered by the continuous questions about Epstein, even snapping at a reporter about it last week. Playing the clip of the moment, Meyers immediately began applauding.

“Oh, very nice acting,” he joked. “Very nice. I mean, forget the Nobel. I think you’re finally gonna get that Emmy.”

It’s true, in its run on NBC, Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” never won an Emmy, despite being nominated. But more than that, Meyers picked out the clear irony of the situation.

“Yeah, how dare you fixate on a story from the past, something Donald Trump has never done,” he sniped. “He’s focused on the issues of today, not the 2020 election, or the Russia investigation, or Hunter Biden’s laptop or Hillary Clinton’s email server, or Joe Biden’s autopen, or Rosie O’Donnell making fun of him, or his ratings for ‘The Apprentice,’ which ended in 2015, or deceased golfer Arnold Palmer’s unusually large penis, which, by the way, we have yet to see definitive proof of!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.