Seth Meyers Laughs at Kash Patel for Clamming Up on Trump-Epstein Allegation: ‘Access to All the Relevant Files’ | Video

Donald Trump’s director of the FBI Kash Patel happened to be recording a podcast appearance when Elon Musk posted that the president is in the Epstein files. And while Patel opted out of commenting on the allegation, his avoidance made Seth Meyers laugh a lot on Monday night, considering Patel would be the most apt person to immediately debunk Musk’s assertion.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host made a point to highlight Musk’s accusations, saying, “I just want us all to hold space for the fact that the richest man in the world said the most powerful man in the world was suppressing evidence of his ties to the world’s most notorious child sex trafficker, both because it was massive news and because it is so funny.”

As the segment went on, Meyers marveled that not one but two members of Trump’s administration were filming podcast appearances when Musk’s “really big bomb” dropped, with Patel over on Joe Rogan’s (while Vice President JD Vance was chatting with Theo Von).

During their taping, Rogan read the post in real time to Patel, who immediately responded, “I’m not participating in any of that conversation.”

“I love that the head of the FBI’s reaction to a recent government employee implying the President is a pedophile, is basically ‘Uh, TMI!’” Meyers said with a laugh. “Also, he didn’t even say Elon was wrong! There is no one more in a position to immediately squash this than the FBI director who has access to all the relevant files. But he chose instead to say, ‘I’m not touching that one.’”

Meyers also scoffed at Vance’s podcast reaction, in which he retorted, “Whatever the Democrats and the media says about him, that’s totally BS.”

“Yeah, but it wasn’t Democrats and it wasn’t the media,” Meyers reminded him. “It was Donald Trump’s close personal friend, a guy who gave him $300 million and campaigned for him, and worked for him, and followed him everywhere for months.”

“A guy who was constantly with Trump on foreign trips and at the White House, and who had special access to government databases, and who, not long ago, tweeted that he loves Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man,” he continued.

Check out the full “Late Night” segment in the video above.