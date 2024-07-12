Seth Meyers Reminds Us the Clooney and Biden Beef Is the 2nd Time a President Feuded With an ‘Ocean’s 11’ Cast Member | Video

Leave it to Seth Meyers to find one of the weirdest fun facts in the George Clooney and Joe Biden feud. The NBC host attempted to make a snarky “Ocean’s Eleven” joke Thursday night before reminding his audience that we’ve been here before.

“I would say that this is the first time that a sitting President has feuded with a cast member of ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ but then there was that time Obama clapped back at Matt Damon during the White House Correspondents Dinner,” Meyers said.

As per usual, Meyers came with receipts, playing a video of Obama during the 2011 event. “Matt Damon said he was disappointed in my performance. Well, Matt, I just saw ‘The Adjustment Bureau,’ so right back at ya, buddy,” Obama said in the clip.

“What’s next? Brad Pitt getting body slammed by Jimmy Carter?” Meyers joked.

On further reflection, Meyers wondered if the Steven Soderbergh hit should serve as “inspiration” for Biden and his team. “Maybe the only way Biden can win this fight is to assemble a crack team of well-funded, highly skilled bank robbers ‘Ocean’s 11’ style,” Meyers said.

He then assigned everyone their roles: Gavin Newsom is the “smooth-talking front man,” Pete Buttigieg is the “expert safe cracker” and Kamala Harris is the “genius card counter posing as the drunk aunt at the craps table.” Meyers punctuated that last joke by showing a clip of Harris asking reporters, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

“While everyone is trying to figure out what that meant, Biden’s speeding away with a bag full of cash and a Stingray,” Meyers concluded.

On Wednesday, Clooney published a New York Times op-ed calling for Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee, a take that hinged on Biden’s behavior at a recent fundraiser that Clooney threw. The Biden campaign responded to the article, stating that Biden stayed at the event for more than three hours while Clooney “quickly” left. Meyers also had a hot take about that defense.

“Your slam on Clooney is that he left the fundraiser three hours early? No shit. He’s got better places to be. He’s Gorge Clooney,” Meyers said. “You think he needs to stick around and beg for money at a fundraiser? He got money.”