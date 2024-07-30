Seth Meyers Sets HBO Comedy Special for Fall

Seth Meyers is heading to HBO!

The “Late Night With Seth Meyers” host is set to debut a new comedy special on the premium cable network this fall, which was filmed in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. An official title and premiere date will be announced at a later date.

“Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy 20 years from now!” Meyers said in a Tuesday statement.

The new special marks the second televised stand-up show for the comedian and talk show host since 2019’s “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

“Late Night” and its digital companion series, “Corrections,” have received 11 Emmy nominations, seven WGA Award nominations and two Critics Choice Awards since the NBC show’s debut in 2014. Meyers began his career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 where he served as a cast member for 13 seasons, head writer for nine seasons and a “Weekend Update” anchor for eight seasons.

The host previously reflected on balancing his late night hosting duties and various podcast gigs with doing stand-up and raising a family.

“I think the only reason to do a bunch of different things is if they do sort of feed one another as opposed to take away from the other things you’re doing,” Meyers told TheWrap. “Even doing stand-up, I think you could get a little soft hosting a show like this because of how good your staff is. And if you don’t take it upon yourself to also try to perform and improve the way you deliver material, you kind of owe it to your staff to do that as well. So it’s always just, let’s try to be well-rounded and hopefully it’ll pay off.”

Meyers’ new comedy special will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on Max this fall.