Seth Meyers Mocks Irony of Trump Fans Being Left Out of Inauguration: ‘They Walked Right Into the Capitol’ When He Was Leaving | Video

Due to cold temperatures on Monday, Donald Trump’s inauguration was moved indoors, rendering the tickets of thousands of fans who flew out to participate in the event useless. For Seth Meyers, that was pretty ironic, considering those same supporters had no trouble accessing government buildings when Trump left office.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment during “Late Night” on Monday, Meyers first danced around the subject of Trump’s inauguration, joking that the biggest story of the day was either TikTok returning after less than 24 hours, Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark hanging out at a Chiefs game together, or Timothée Chalamet receiving a fine for riding a bike to the London premiere of “A Complete Unknown.”

In the end though, he begrudgingly got into the events of the inauguration, immediately zeroing in on Trump supporters being left out in the cold, literally, when the event moved indoors.

“God, so ironic. When Trump was leaving office, they walked right into the Capitol,” Meyers joked. “Now he’s back, and they’re s–t out of luck.”

The NBC host then pointed out that there were actually several rows of VIP seats inside, but those went to billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and more.

“That’s right, MAGA supporters are left out in the cold while Trump gave toasty indoor VIP seats to the wealthy tech oligarchs,” Meyers said. “Which brings us to a segment called, ‘Do I Really Have to Explain the Metaphor Here?’”

“Guys, do I really have to explain the metaphor here?” he continued. “Look, I get it’s my job to glean insights about the news through jokes, but sometimes it’s just too obvious. I think you guys can handle this one yourselves. Most of the next four years is going to be me showing clips and then going (gestures wildly at imaginary clip).”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.