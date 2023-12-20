Marjorie Taylor Greene began 2023 by trying to distance herself from her past endorsements of QAnon conspiracy theory beliefs, but it appears she’s ending the year by getting friendly with the group once again.

The politician recently met with a major QAnon figure, drawing mockery from NBC host Seth Meyers on Tuesday night.

“Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend met Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, in what is being called Hallmark’s worst Christmas movie ever,” Meyers joked during his monologue.

At that, a mock-up of a movie poster popped up, showing Greene and Chansley (naturally in full shaman uniform) outside the Capitol, with festive adornments and some fake snow, titled “Crazy in Love.”

And yes, Greene was even wearing a red sweater, as is the typical attire for one half of a Hallmark couple on a movie poster.

In a post to X, which is still generally referred to by users as Twitter, Greene noted that she was “honored” to meet Chansley, and defended his actions on January 6, writing that he was “wrongfully prosecuted,” despite the fact that breaking into the Capitol is illegal.

She then went on a long tirade defending all who participated on January 6, ending her post with “Never give up!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.