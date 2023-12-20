Jimmy Fallon scolded his “Tonight Show” audience Tuesday night after they prematurely laughed and awed at a Christmas card bit referencing President Biden’s hearing, begging them to let him get to the punchline.

The NBC host has been lightly leading the in-studio viewers into laughing at punchlines that haven’t landed in recent weeks, but the Tuesday, Nov. 19, episode featured the opposite.

When he started to unveil some parody holiday cards from various political and pop culture figures, starting with Biden’s, the audience didn’t need to hear the punchline before the giggles and screaming got started as soon as he read the front of the card saying “Do you hear what I hear?”

“Don’t write your own jokes. Please let me do the joke. Please let me do it!” Fallon told the audience with a laugh. “This is a real card that I’m getting. I’m sharing some of my personal life with the audience, and they think it’s a joke!”

After returning to his spot on the stage, the host read the punchline to the joke, which read, “Do ya? Cuz I’m hearing something. Like a buzz from an air conditioner? Or is it feedback from my hearing aid? Let’s just go old school — Jill, where’s my ear horn?”

Fallon then read parody cards from X, which poked fun at its former and more widely used name Twitter; Apple, making fun of its autocorrect troubles; George Santos, noting his reputation as a scammer; Timothée Chalamet, with a holiday pun about his last name; New York mayor Eric Adams lamenting his odds of reelection; Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy saying he’ll be home for Christmas (due to lack of invites); and a joke about BMW’s seat warmers.

Fallon’s monologue also poked fun at the 118th Congress being named one of the most unproductive in modern history, with the host comparing the achievement to being the highest person at a Phish concert (“It’s hard to do,” he added.). And also mocked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comment that she’s tired of “stupid people” in Congress, before going to a meeting with “Skyler, Lord of the Serpent Creatures.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue above.