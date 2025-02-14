Seth Meyers Predicts the Next Round of Kennedy Center Honorees Now That Trump Is Chairman | Video

Donald Trump successfully installed himself as the chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts board this week, and Seth Meyers has a pretty good guess of who the president will name in the next set of Kennedy Center honorees.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, Meyers reminded viewers once again that the core issue that helped propel Trump back to the White House was grocery prices, and that voters simply want to be able to afford food.

“And I know it can seem sometimes like Trump is easily distracted by silly stuff, like annexing Greenland, or making Canada the 51st state, or dancing with a sword like he’s in a dinner theater production of ‘Pirates of Penzance,’” Meyers joked, “but I assure you, this man is locked in on the kitchen table issues that matter to the lives of average Americans.”

At that, a news clip began playing announcing Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center, which he first warned of last week in another angry post on Truth Social. Still, Meyers found amusement.

“I can’t wait for the next Kennedy Center Honors to feature Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood and Big Mouth Billy Bass,” the host joked.

That said, Meyers also worked hard to find an upside to Trump taking over the organization.

“This is the job Trump really wants. At his core, he’s just an old, rich guy who wants to sit on boards and play golf and call waitresses ‘honey,’” Meyers said. “And you know what I say? Let him have it. This could be a good thing.”

“If he spends all his time programming concerts at the Kennedy Center, maybe he’ll spend less time dismantling the government,” he continued. “Although, let’s be honest, the reason he has time for the concerts is because Elon Musk is the one dismantling the government. But still, it’s fun sometimes to pretend bad things might be good things!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.