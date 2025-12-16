Seth Meyers laid into Donald Trump for making the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, about himself, noting it was “worse” than he “could’ve imagined.”

The comedian addressed the double murder during Monday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” where he remembered Reiner for being a dedicated filmmaker and husband. Of course, Meyers also took a moment to address Trump’s reaction to the tragic news, in which the president blamed “Trump Derangement Syndrome” for playing a role in their deaths.

“Rob was no fan of the president and, because of that, the president was no fan of Rob’s. This is something everyone knew,” Meyers said in his tribute for the Reiners. “Just about 12 hours after Rob and Michele had been murdered in their own home, [Trump] wanted to take the opportunity to go on social media and post his thoughts on this tragedy. I feared this was something he was going to do, and I was pretty certain that it would cast a shadow on what was already a really dark day. But it was even worse than I could’ve imagined.”

As Meyers continued on, he called out Trump for making this tragedy about himself, slamming the president as being “incapable” of doing anything else.

After reading Trump’s statement on the matter, Meyers clarified that no reports at the time had indicated that Reiner’s political beliefs played a factor in the violence. Rather, Reiner’s son, Nick, who had a history of addiction issues, was the main suspect and eventually arrested.

“It was likely a troubled family member who had committed this atrocious act,” Meyer noted. “Which makes it even more of a tragedy, if you are a person with even an ounce of humanity — but you do need at least that one ounce.”

Per Meyers, the only thing “deranged” about this situation is how Trump’s supporters will try to defend the president’s controversial remarks on the matter.

“We’ve seen the playbook, right? It’ll either be they ‘haven’t read it yet’ or it’ll be this deflection of ‘you know, the president has this way of talking that I don’t always agree with,’” Meyers said. “Or, they’ll just run out the clock and wait until the next tragedy that we’ll all get distracted by and hope that we forget what happened.”

Though, Meyers did have a moment of optimism, where he wondered if this will be the last straw for certain Trump supporters — noting that this might be “beyond the pale” for some.

Meyers’ statement comes hours after politicians on both sides of the aisle condemned Trump for his statement on the double murder. For instance, former MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the tragedy was “not about politics or political enemies” in the wake of Trump’s comment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also put the president on blast, calling him a “sick man” for his statement about Reiner.

However, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sidestepped addressing Trump’s remarks on Monday, instead choosing to condemn “senseless violence” after a weekend full of tragedies.

Watch Meyers’ full statement on the controversy above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC.