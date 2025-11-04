Seth Meyers Hits Back at Trump After Truth Social Rant, Calls Out How Often He Actually Watches the Show | Video

Seth Meyers clapped back at President Trump on Monday night, after he complained about the NBC host on social media once more over the weekend. In doing so, Meyers also noticed some discrepancies in Trump’s self-reported watching habits of the show.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers called out Trump’s continued bragging about remodeling the bathroom attached to the Lincoln Bedroom in the White House, while millions continue to go without pay and SNAP food benefits approach a cut-off. The host noted that that matters far more than anything Trump said about him personally, but he still wanted to take the time to respond.

“Look, in general, I try to live by the New Yorker’s creed: when someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them,” Meyers said. “Chances are, they’re just gonna move on and rant about something else. But there is one thing that I simply have to address.”

Play video

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump complained that Meyers “talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults,” and called him “deranged.”

“You can say I’m untalented, you can say I’m deranged, but I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!” Meyers bellowed. “You’re the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!”

To prove it, Meyers played a supercut of moments where Trump has brought up catapult systems, which included no less than 10 separate dates spanning back to 2019.

“Until you said something, I didn’t even know aircraft carriers had catapults!” Meyers said. “I’m not the talk-about-catapult guy. Just ask my friends.”

Meyers then briefly paused to explain the concept of “friends” to Trump, saying that they are “people who enjoy spending time with you, independent of financial and legal favors you can grant them.” But, he quickly turned his attention back to Trump’s catapult anger.

“You can say whatever you want about me. That is your first amendment right, which I have too, right? We all have it, right?” Meyers said. “But how dare you say I talk endlessly about catapults!”

Before he finished, Meyers also called out one more element of Trump’s post over the weekend, in which the president claimed “I watched his show the other night for the first time in years.” But, back in January, Trump complained about Meyers on Truth Social, and said then that “I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months.”

“First of all, stuck? I find it hard to believe you let other people decide what to put on,” Meyers said. “Everything about your vibe screams ‘I call the clicker!’ Second, which is it? You watched me for the first time in years this week, or you watched for the first time in months, in January? Do you not remember? Is that how you end up posting six times about a new bathroom? You just forget the first five times?”

Meyers then jokingly worried that Trump would likely post about him again after this “Closer Look” segment, and complain that Meyers talked too much about the White House bathroom. But, he quickly relaxed, saying it’s highly unlikely Trump would watch two episodes of the show in a row.

“I say this with sincerity. Don’t want to talk about catapults. I don’t want to talk about bathrooms,” Meyers finished. “And I’m realizing that I’m starting to sound like a deranged lunatic, but that’s what you do to us. You make us talk about what you’re talking about, and then we all sound crazy.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.