Seth Rogen Says ‘No One’s Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” still reigns as the best high school movie ever made.

In an interview with People, the actor and comedian addressed the resurgence in popularity for the 2007 teen comedy, which he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader and Emma Stone alongside Rogen.

“What’s crazy is that [fellow actor] Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favorite movie is ‘Superbad,'” Rogen said. “So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then.”

Rogen starred alongside LaBelle in Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture nominee “The Fabelmans,” which takes an autobiographical look at Spielberg’s life and his dream to make movies. LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, whose mother Mitzi (Michelle Williams) encourages him in his artistic pursuits while his scientific father Burt (Paul Dano) doesn’t understand the dream. Rogen plays family friend Bennie Loewy.

Rogen also threw cold water on the possibility of a “Freaks and Geeks” revival: “I don’t think anyone would do it,” Rogen said. “It’s so rare that you do something [like that] in your career that is actually just viewed as good.”

The comedian’s breakout show ran for one season on NBC from 1999 to 2000. Rogen plays a stoner in a friend group that includes James Franco, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps. Linda Cardellini stars as Lindsay Weir, who tries to fit in with the burnout buddies.

“I know enough now not to f— with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it,” Rogen added. “And just let it exist.”

Rogen’s latest business venture involves an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis home goods brand Houseplant, whose headquarters inspired the look of the project.