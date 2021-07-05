Seth Rogen Says Paul Rudd Once Replaced His Massage Therapist – and He Didn’t Notice

Seth Rogen recently revealed he’s had an experience being pranked by Paul Rudd that many people would actually shell out money for.

Rogen dropped a random and highly amusing tweet Monday, which said that he got a full massage from Rudd without even knowing it. Evidently, Rudd was staying nearby and figured he’d play a prank on his pal by charming his way into Rogen’s room in the spa.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me,” Rogen said. “He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

A few people replied to the tweet questioning if Rogen was just so high on pot he imagined the encounter, including producer Jeremy Wein. Wein asked, “are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?” and Rogen replied almost immediately, “I’m sure Paul would confirm it.”

Honestly, kudos to Rudd for being a decent enough masseuse that he passed for a professional — although, it’s likely Rogen had a few joints before hitting the spa and the “Superbad” star was maybe a little extra relaxed and unaware that it was a completely different set of hands. Maybe.

Rudd doesn’t have a Twitter account, so he didn’t reply to Rogen’s original tweet. Still, the hilarious anecdote had enough people talking so that it quickly became a trending topic on Twitter Monday evening.

We reached out to Rudd’s representatives to see if they could indeed confirm this — or, even better, if Rudd has anything to add to the story — but they didn’t immediately respond to the request.

Rudd and Rogen have been friends for awhile; they first worked together on Judd Apatow’s 2007 comedy “Knocked Up” with co-star Katherine Heigl.

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth? — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) July 5, 2021

I’m sure Paul would confirm it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021