Seth Rogen, who currently stars in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” has voiced many animated characters – everything from BOB in “Monsters vs. Aliens” to Pumbaa in the reimagined version of “The Lion King.” He even had a brief voice role in “Shrek the Third,” which was released the same year as his breakout film “Knocked Up” back in 2007. And while talking to Rogen about his role in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as Donkey Kong, we had to ask about a couple of other animated projects in the works, including “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which he isn’t entirely sure about. You can watch the video above.

“I don’t know. I honestly have no idea,” Rogen said, when asked about whether or not he’s returning for the fourth “Kung Fu Panda” film, out next year. “I genuinely don’t know. I haven’t done it yet. Those are pretty low lifts for me. I think I did the third one without even knowing it.”

To explain, Rogen voiced the role of Mantis, one of the Furious Five, kung-fu masters who maintain peace in their animal kingdom. Jack Black, who also appears in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as bowser, plays the title character, with Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, David Cross and Jackie Chan voicing the other members of the Furious Five. Rogen has voiced the character since 2008, appearing in the two sequels, short film spinoffs and reprising his role for last year’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” for one very meta gag.

Rogen also expressed excitement about “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which is due out this year (Rogen provides a voice and also produces the movie). “What’s actually cool is ‘Ninja Turtles’ is so different. It’s neat for me personally because it shows how versatile animation is – it is tonally different, it is stylistically different,” Rogen explained. “But it is also a big, four-quadrant movie that works for people who are completely new to it and are completely appealing to people like me who grew up with it.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is out now.