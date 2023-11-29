A ‘Sex and the City’ Reality Dating Series Is on the Way

“Sex and The City” will be adapted into a new reality dating format from Bunim/Murray and author Candace Bushnell.

The unscripted project, currently titled “Is There Still Sex in The City,” will follow four friends in their 50s who are “looking for a love do-over will leave their busy city lives for a dating utopia,” according to the official logline. Living together in a cozy country chateau, the four friends will date a number of types of men — from boy toys, a senior age player, rich guys and maybe even their fantasy man.

At the end of the journey, the couples will undergo the ultimate test: will the ladies be able to bring the sex back to the city?

Reality super producer Bunim/Murray, which is a division of Banijay Americas, is slated to shop the Bushnell-led series to potential buyers next month.

“Fifty-something women (and above) are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them,” Bushnell said in a statement. “Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”

Known as the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, Bushnell penned the 1996 novel “Sex and the City,” which went on to inspire the HBO hit series, two movies and the revival series “And Just Like That,” which is currently in production for its third season. Bushnell also recently starred her own one-woman show, titled “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City.”

“We feel that Candace’s brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment,” Bunim/Murray president Julie Pizzi said.

Bunim/Murray currently produces unscripted hits like “Buddy Games” for CBS, “The Family Stallone” for Paramount+ and “The Challenge” on MTV, CBS and Paramount+.