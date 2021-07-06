Shaq Shuts Fat-Shaming Down in NBA-Themed ‘Mean Tweets’ on Kimmel (Video)

During an amusing NBA Finals-themed edition of “Mean Tweets” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Shaquille O’Neal shut down some fat shaming with a delightful clap back of his own.

The bit came during a special NBA Finals post show version of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” guest-hosted by Anthony Anderson. Of course, you know how it works: Celebrities read actual, real life mean tweets about them, supposedly for the first time, and the laughs come from their reaction.

This edition featured several current and former NBA stars, beginning with Mr. Shaq Diesel himself. You can watch the clip at the top of the page right now, but if you want to read, we’ll transcribe the gags below for you:

Baller: Shaquille O’Neal

Tweet: “Shaquille O’Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed-A-Meal.”

Shaq’s response: “That’s a good one. Tell your mom to make my sandwich, and be naked when I get there. Hi mom.”

Baller: Lavar Ball

Tweet: “If Lavar Ball is such a big baller why can’t he afford a tooth brush

Lavar’s response: “Cause I like my teeth golden.”

Baller: Grant Hill

Tweet: “Grant Hill annoys me when he talks…put your eyebrows down. He looks like he is surprising himself with what he is saying.

Grant’s response: “That’s funny.”

Baller: Caron Butler

Tweet: “Caron Butler is a ***turd”

Caron’s response: (Laughter)

Baller: Kris Middleton

Tweet: “Kris Middleton can chop down trees with his teeth”

Kris’ response: (Smiles widely)

Baller: Kemba Walker

Tweet: “Kemba actually lead all guards in charges drawn two of the last three years My working theory is that he is so short they simply do not see him”

Kemba’s response: “That’s probably true, actually.”

Baller: Domantas Sabonis

Tweet: “Domantas Sabonis…More like Domantas Sucks *****”

Domantas’ response: (Laughter)

Baller: Kyle Lowry

Tweet: “Kyle Lowry looks like a ‘where’s my hug’ type dude”

Kyle’s response: “Yeah” (makes hug gesture)

Baller: Dwight Howard

Tweet: “Dwight Howard looks like a sound cloud rapper who offers you his albums at the gas station you avoid”

Dwight’s response: “Daaaamn”

Baller: Spencer Dinwiddie

Tweet: “I really dig Spencer Dinwiddie and he deserves all the respect…but why does he look like the oldest young person I’ve ever seen?”

Spencer’s response: “Thanks for the respect” (shrugs)

Baller: Ja Morant

Tweet: “Ja Morant look like a guy who would bench press just a bar.”

Ja’s response: (Sad look at the camera)

Baller: Brandon Ingram

Tweet: “Brandon Ingram so skinny he can look through a peep hole with both eyes.”

Brandon’s response: “I don’t know what that means”

Baller: Trae Young

Tweet: “I like Trae Young but his hair looks like a lollipop that got dropped on the carpet.

Trae’s response: “What flavor lollipop? I may be delicious.”

Baller: Zach LeVine

Tweet: “Zach LeVine sucks the Bulls should’ve never traded Jimmy Butler. If you disagree you’re wrong and suck my butthole.”

Zach’s response: “I do disagree, but I, Imma pass. Strong pass.”

Baller: Pascal Siakam

Tweet: “Siakam get like 60 teeth.”

Pascal’s response: “I think he means ‘got’ but…” (smiles and shrugs)